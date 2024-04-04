Chase Bank is launching a new retail media platform that allows brands to market directly to its 80 million customers — using data on their spending habits.

Through the newly minted Chase Media Solutions, businesses will be able to target users with personalized offers and provide incentives to customers, like cash back, the New York-based bank said Wednesday.

Using customers’ transaction data, which is owned by the bank, brands and advertising agencies can “precisely target customers at scale based on purchase history,” for example, by advertising to new, lapsed, or loyal customers differently.

“Like retailers, we have first-party data and a dedicated audience,” said Rich Muhlstock, president of Chase Media Solutions. “But what sets us apart is the unrivaled scale and insights from our customers — having long-served as a trusted guide for their financial decisions.”

The bank is hoping to combine insights from its large customer base and 6 million small business customers as part of its efforts to build out its own two-sided commerce platform and bring in benefits to both business clients and banking customers. Chase Media Solutions follows from the integration of card-linked marketing platform Figg, which JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired in 2022, the bank said.

