Journalist Adam Kuperstein Shares the Loss of His Father From COVID-19

For many years Adam Kuperstein was a sports reporter and anchor at NBC6 in South Florida. The next thing you know, he’s on his way to the Big Apple to work at WNBC in New York where he is now the weekend evening anchor.

Like many people, his former colleague, Kelly Craig, was heartbroken to hear that Adam’s father, Isaiah, passed away from COVID-19.

“Adam is the guy who is always upbeat, always positive. My heart broke when I read his post today , and I had to share so others will understand that this horrible virus isn’t just about statistics. It’s about real people with families who are left helpless and shattered when COVID-19 robs them of their loved ones.”

Adam, in the midst of his grief, shared his family’s story and the passing of his dad on social media.

In his dad’s memory, we are sharing it with you!

