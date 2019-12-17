Jailed Paul Manafort, 70, Faces Foreclosure On His $1.5M Florida Mansion

Paul Manafort faces losing his luxury $1.5 million Palm Beach-area mansion after failing to pay last year’s property taxes, DailyMail.com can disclose.

The 70-year-old failed to pay $14,068 in property taxes for 2018, including $4,885 for schools, $4,023 for police and fire protection, $210 for clean water and $423 for libraries, according to Florida records.

President Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman faces another huge property tax bill for 2019, which will jack up his total balance owed to $34,200.

Manafort is currently serving a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence for hiding millions of dollars in fees for lobbying in Ukraine, witness tampering, and income tax and bank fraud.

The new 2019 tax bill, which was sent to Manafort’s wife Kathleen at their $2 million-marital home in Arlington, Virginia, shows a total bill amount of $20,151.

The couple has until April 30 to send a check but they still stand to lose their Palm Beach-area house to foreclosure after the 2018 tax debt was purchased by investment company Flattop Investments, according to records.