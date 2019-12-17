Jailed Paul Manafort, 70, Faces Foreclosure On His $1.5M Florida Mansion

Paul Manafort faces losing his luxury $1.5 million Palm Beach-area mansion after failing to pay last year’s property taxes, DailyMail.com can disclose.
The 70-year-old failed to pay $14,068 in property taxes for 2018, including $4,885 for schools, $4,023 for police and fire protection, $210 for clean water and $423 for libraries, according to Florida records.
President Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman faces another huge property tax bill for 2019, which will jack up his total balance owed to $34,200.
Manafort is currently serving a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence for hiding millions of dollars in fees for lobbying in Ukraine, witness tampering, and income tax and bank fraud.
The firm can make money off the debt’s interests and can sell the tax lien back to the Manaforts if they were to try to stave off foreclosure.
Democrat Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon told DailyMail.com that a homeowner who doesn’t pay property taxes for three years in a row ends up in a heap of trouble.
‘It’s a long, involved process,’ she said, ‘but someone who doesn’t pay property taxes for three straight years could see his property sold in an auction.’