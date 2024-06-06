IT’SUGAR and Candy Pop Kick off Miami Swim Week with Model Izzy Metz

Over Miami Swim Week, IT’SUGAR and Candy Pop kicked off the weekend with a fun and flirty in-store activation in celebration of the official launch of the Patriotic packaging for summer.

The event at IT’SUGAR s all-new Lincoln Road store focused on COOKIE POP M&M’S Minis® and CANDY POP SNICKERS® red, white and blue summer wrap design. The event was hosted by model Izzy Metz who hit the hottest runways during Swim Week.

Influencers such as Sophie Schaffer, Seraiah Wells, Kalena Kelly Rossop, Vera Rebekka, Isabella Loren, Owen Lindberg, Halle Wangler and more joined Izzy in the sweet, snacking pop-up event. Also attending was brand CMO and resident snacking expert, Adam Cohen and Snax-Sational Brands Chairman of the Board, Tim Staz. Miranda Lara spun tunes at the fete for a great afternoon vibe in Miami Beach. A portion of the proceeds from the popcorn also are donated to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, focused on their Children’s Hospital Network of broadcast centers.

El Cristiano Tequila Miami-themed cocktails were also featured, reflective of the red white and blue popcorn launch.

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere popcorn brand, inclusive of Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop, continues retail expansion with the national introduction of a special edition Patriotic themed packaging. Flavors CANDY POP M&M’S Minis® and CANDY POP SNICKERS® hit shelves nationwide Memorial Day and will remain in all retailer partners inclusive of grocer, mass retail and convenience store partners such as Walmart, Publix, H.E.B., Meijer, ShopRite and others, plus e-commerce at www.cookiepopcandypop.com, through summer, and phase out following Labor Day back to the signature packaging.

COOKIE POP M&M’S Minis® and CANDY POP SNICKERS® are two of America’s favorite sweet and savory popcorn treat leading flavors, both part of the partnership of Snax-Sational with MARS, now with a red, white, and blue upgrade for Summer! The combination offers consumers the ultimate snacking duo. The exciting packaging is perfect for Summer entertaining from picnicking to beaching, special seasonal occasions like Graduations, Memorial Day, July 4th, Father’s Day and Summer BBQ gatherings.

SNAX-Sational Brands is the leader in the industry as a sweet & savory pioneer, combining delicious signature candy flavors and cookie coatings with low-sodium, non-GMO corn, at only 150 calories per serving, with their popular Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop flavor offerings.

The combination has become the go-to snacking item at both Hollywood premieres, Gen-Z snacking and at-home movie watching for families. Families and friends alike can spend the summer entertaining proudly with the Patriotic packaging toll out.

Follow @itsugar @cookiepop_candypop