Is Your Internet Connection Being Throttled? Here’s How To Tell

Why Does Throttling Happen?

Throttling occurs with data-intensive activities like gaming, streaming, and torrenting online. By throttling data, internet companies can take on more customers without adequately scaling their services. While throttling frequently happens with mobile and wireless services, it isn’t as common with cable, DSL, and fiber internet connectivity.

Here are some common scenarios for throttling.

Network Congestion

Network congestion is when too many users attempt to access a network. When the network reaches its maximum capacity and becomes congested, internet companies commonly use ISP throttling to regulate connectivity between users. Network congestion is likely to occur during high traffic times throughout the day or in areas with a high concentration of users, like apartment complexes and public spaces with a free Wi-Fi connection.

Exceeding a Data Cap

A data cap is a number (in GB) that represents the maximum amount of data that you can use each month. Your internet provider is likely to throttle your internet service with a soft data cap if you surpass the amount of bandwidth on your service plan. Data caps are a way for internet companies to police bandwidth usage on their networks. We’ve listed every single internet provider with data caps on their plans.

Paid Prioritization

A more controversial reason for ISP throttling is paid prioritization, a financial arrangement whereby a company pays an ISP to have their data prioritized above other data on the network, like a fast lane. In 2018, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) overturned existing net neutrality laws and legalized paid prioritization. Critics of net neutrality fear that large companies with data-intensive services, like Netflix or YouTube, could strike deals with internet companies, making it challenging to access competitors’ sites.