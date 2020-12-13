Is There A Link Between Ocean Pollution And Damage To Human Health?

An international team of researchers has highlighted the widespread damage human actions have caused to the world’s oceans, and in turn, to human health. The research, which appears in the Annals of Global Health, lays out a series of recommendations for alleviating these damaging effects.

Oceans and global health The Earth’s oceans are crucial to sustaining life on the planet. They play a central role in adding oxygen into the atmosphere and absorbing carbon dioxide, helping to stabilize the effects of global heating. They provide food to billions of people, are central to the livelihoods of millions who live or work on or near them, and have an important role in providing several essential medicines. For people who live close to oceans — such as coastal communities, small-island communities, populations in the high Arctic, and peoples in parts of the global south — they are central to societal and cultural practices, traditions, and ways of life. However, the world’s oceans are under threat, primarily from the actions of humans. And as the health of oceans deteriorates, so too does humans’ health, particularly those people who live close to them. Damage to oceans

The researchers behind the present study looked in detail at current scientific evidence demonstrating the crucial role the world’s oceans play in planetary health. They also looked at the key factors that are damaging the health of the oceans. They found that human actions are central to this damage in a complex manner, whereby specific destructive actions exist in a relationship with other damaging actions. A key example of this is human-influenced climate change, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has made clear. As global temperatures increase, the rate of sea-ice melting increases. This releases forms of harmful algae and bacteria into previously uncontaminated waters. Sea level rises and increasingly violent coastal storms threaten the well-being of coastal populations. Increasing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide make the oceans acidic, which destroys the crucial foundations of ocean food chains. In addition, the effects of climate change exacerbate another significant cause of damage to the oceans’ health: pollution.

Ocean pollution