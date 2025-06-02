Is That Great Tasting California Wine Just A Clone?

By TOM MARQUARDT and PATRICK DARR

When people hear the word clone they may think of Dolly, the sheep, or some sci-fi movie that kept them awake at night. Don’t worry: no humans have been cloned yet. In the plant world, though, clones are not freaks of nature. In the vineyards, clones are a result of taking cuttings from a grapevine and propagating them to create a genetically identical plant. This process saved the French wine industry when healthy vines from California were grafted onto infested French rootstock.

Through history this grafting process has been used to create more healthy vines and even create new grape varieties. But for pinot noir, clones have been a dominant force in creating some spectacular wines. More and more producers are creating small batches of clone-specific pinot noirs.

Although no one will own up to it, many California pinot noir vineyards are made from “suitcase clones,” vines brought back illegally from Burgundy and grafted onto healthy California vines. However, the wine that comes from these two distinct regions is not the same. Soil, climate and winemaking separate one model from the other.

We were recently a part of a small group of wine writers to taste a trio of clonal pinot noirs made by Bouchaine Vineyards. Located on the southern tip of Napa Valley in Carneros, Bouchaine’s pinot noir vineyards benefit from the cooling fogs that roll in from San Pablo Bay. This fog delays ripening to allow the grapes to fully develop their varietal flavor and retain acidity, making the region ideal for the fickle pinot noir.

Winemaker Chris Kajani, who has been with Bouchaine for a decade, loves her clones. She makes small batches of five different clonal pinot noirs and also blends parts of those clones into estate wines. Some will argue that the best pinot noir comes from a blend of these clonal vineyards – the whole is better than the sum of its parts philosophy. But Kajani feels the separation gives consumers an opportunity to experience what each clone brings to the blend. The tasting we did was truly enlightening.

Although her clonal pinot noirs basically come from the same soil, each is treated differently in the winery.

“There’s not a SOP we follow for each of them,” Kajani says. “It is very specific to what things taste like, what the wine is expressing and what mother nature does every year. That’s the fun part for me.”

She checks each wine for its mouthfeel, texture and tension. “Does it need more body? We can add more punch down. Does it feel like it’s gaining more complexity over the cold soak? We’ll just let it go for 9 days.”

Kajani says these wines are made in small quantities and available through Bouchaine’s tasting room, but for those interested they provide an education in how a clonal variety can impact a wine’s flavor profile.

Our tasting indeed was enlightening. The Bouchaine Swan Clone pinot noir was a ballet dancer, the Pommard Clone was a uber-rich tycoon basking on the Riviera and the Calera Clone was a svelte femme fatale.

Here are our tasting notes from these very lovely wines:

Bouchaine Vineyards Swan Clone Pinot Noir 2022 ($70). Kajani says this clone is smaller and retains its acidity and freshness but is always lighter in color. She handles the grapes more gently and limits their exposure to oak to accent the “perfume and gracefulness” of the pinot noir. Fresh, vibrant cherry and strawberry flavors dominate.

Bouchaine Vineyards Pommard Clone Pinot Noir 2022 ($70). Kajani says she loves how this wine has silkier tannins and is more unctuous. It has more blue than red fruit character. Hint of mocha. The mouthfeel is so lush, but the acidity is lighter, and the oak influence is moderate.

Bouchaine Vineyards Calera Clone Pinot Noir 2022 ($90). From the youngest vines replanted in 2017, these grapes ripen early, Kajani says, and also retain their “snappy” acidity. We like the long finish that lingered on the palate. Balanced with lively cherry fruit flavors.

Argentine cabernet sauvignons

Argentina is known for its malbecs, but consumers should pay attention to the cabernet sauvignons coming from this region.

Animal Natural Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Mendoza 2023 ($35). This Argentine wine, made from organically grown grapes, is surprisingly dense. Big tannins, dark color and strawberry, blackberry flavors with a hint of chocolate and black pepper. Big and bold.

Tahuan Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 ($17). Very aromatic with jammy raspberry and dark cherry flavors with hints of oak-driven vanilla and chocolate.

Siesta Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 ($35). Red pepper and olive aromas with flavors of blackberries and cherries. Long finish.

Domaine Bousquet Gaia Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($25). Black cherry notes with a dash of minerality.

Wine picks

Alma Rosa Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay 2022 ($38). Taking grapes from the estate’s El Jabali vineyard, Alma Rosa has a hit with this bright and juicy chardonnay. Good mineral notes with crisp acidity.

Sea Smoke The Smoke Estate Vineyard Chardonnay 2022 ($80). This gem from Sta. Rita Hills is nicely balanced with just a kiss of oak – thank you, winemaker Don Schroeder. The focus is more on the terroir than voodoo chemistry. The result is a more elegant wine with peach notes and some nice minerality.

Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay 2023 ($18). This is a steady chardonnay year to year and, despite being made in big quantities, it never fails to please us. We love the toasty oak character of the wine, its generous aromas and apple flavors. The Wente chardonnay clone, one of the most prolific in California, greatly impacted the chardonnay market. Nearly 75 percent of California vines come from the Wente clone.

MoreAboutWine, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com Republished with permission Tom Marquardt and Patrick Darr have been writing a weekly wine column for more than 30 years. Additional Wine reviews on MoreAboutWine All photos are randomly selected and do not indicate any preferred wine. Listed prices are subject to change and do not include tax or shipping. You can send questions to Tom Marquardt Always drink responsibly! Tom Marquardt and Patrick Darr,, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.comRepublished with permissionTom Marquardt and Patrick Darr have been writing a weekly wine column for more than 30 years. Additional Wine reviews on MoreAboutWineAll photos are randomly selected and do not indicate any preferred wine. Listed prices are subject to change and do not include tax or shipping.You can send questions to Tom Marquardt marq1948@gmail.com Always drink responsibly!



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



