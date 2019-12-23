Is South Florida Really the South? No – Not Even Close

As we all know, the more north you travel in Florida, the more southern it gets.

South Florida, which is technically the southernmost point of a southern state, isn’t really southern at all. You won’t find many cowboy boots, country bars, or biscuits in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, and you certainly won’t hear any southern accents.

Miami, specifically, seems to be its own country. As a city that’s made up of many different cultures, it sets itself apart from the rest of the country in almost every aspect. Miami is truly a city of its own, and to truly understand why that is, you have to understand how it defines itself as a hub a culture and diversity.

A city built on diversity

Miami is home to many different types of people. While the majority of Miami’s residents are white, over 72% of them are Hispanic or Latino. In Miami, you’ll find people who come from all over the globe. You’ll meet people from Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Italy, and more. The city is a hub of diversity, and everybody has their own story to tell, whether it be about their journey, their parents, or their ancestors.

A cultural experience

Not only are the people themselves diverse, but so is the culture. With the people comes family traditions, practices, clothing, language, and other cultural identities. By just going around Miami, you’ll find many people celebrating Noche Buena around the Holiday season, Cuban people playing dominos in the park, or people greeting each other with a kiss (or two, or three) on the cheek. It’s also one of the few places in America you’ll see people singing passionately to an Ozuna song while not missing a single beat. Many people celebrate multiple traditions as well, as they are part of families and friendships which are made up of many cultures, allowing the traditions to spread through the city.

There are also shared Miami-specific cultures as well. Backing the Miami Heat and being a fan of Dwyane Wade is just one example. Most people also know the experience of going to Miami Beach and seeing the famed Versace mansion on a regular basis or admiring the beautiful view of downtown from the Rickenbacker or Venetian Causeways. Miami’s culture truly is it’s own thing while being made up of separate cultures, which is always something to be celebrated.

A Tropical Paradise

It’s true, it really doesn’t get cold in Miami. When the once-a-year cold front happens and it drops below 70 degrees, you’ll see people in their fuzzy boots and winter jackets casually walking around the country. Miami is tropical year-round.

Sure, there are places where it doesn’t get that cold — but in how many other places in America will you find crystal-clear water, ocean breezes, wild parrots, iguanas, hurricanes, and coconuts all in one place?

Miami, while almost as south as you can get, truly isn’t the south — it’s way more than that. Moving to Miami can be a culture shock for any American who hasn’t lived there. If you ever have the chance to visit Miami, do it. You won’t be disappointed with the food and entertainment that goes on. You can always enjoy the beach, take in the views, and truly feel like you’re in a different place in Miami.