Is Pregnancy Massage Safe?

If you are expecting a new little one, you may be feeling extra tired and sore as your body works hard to nurture your developing baby. One option many expecting mothers may consider is a pregnancy massage. However, as with many things, you may be wondering if it is safe for you and your baby.

The benefits of a prenatal massage have been well documented. They include easing pain and discomfort that often comes with pregnant as your body grows and puts a strain on different muscles and areas of the body. Massage can also help to alleviate swollen areas, reduce stress and anxiety, and help you relax so you can sleep better at night. Massage is also believed to improve circulation, reduce edema, reduce muscle tension, and improve oxygen flow to the muscles and soft tissues. With so many women reaping these benefits, it may seem like it must be safe.

The simple answer is yes; prenatal massages are safe. However, there are some things you need to keep in mind because every situation is different. There are different times throughout your pregnancy when massage will be safer. Depending on how far along you are, various positions are more reliable than others. Your massage therapist should be aware of the best practices for a prenatal massage, so you do not need to stress over learning everything. However, it is beneficial to have a basic understanding.

The first thing to consider is the timing and how far along you are in your pregnancy. Many massage therapists feel it is less safe in the first 12 weeks of the pregnancy, so it is essential to talk to both your doctor and your massage therapist to decide if you should wait until your second trimester to get a massage. Your doctor will take your specific risks into consideration.

Another thing to consider is the massage oil used for the massage. Particularly in the first trimester, there may be concern over the massage oil because some oils are contraindicated during pregnancy due to the risk of cross over into the placenta.

Again, it would be best if you talked to both your massage therapist and your doctor before making a decision.

There may be additional risks if you are having excessive morning sickness, high blood pressure, or have sudden swelling or breathing issues. If you are having a high-risk pregnancy, there may also be added concern. This doesn’t mean that prenatal massages are not safe. However, it is vital to talk to your doctor before scheduling your massage.

Always talk to your massage therapist about any concerns you may have or issues you are having due to the pregnancy, such as pain or swelling. It is recommended that you lay on your side with a pillow supporting your stomach for the massage. You can also lay on your back if you are in your second trimester. However, that is not recommended once you are over 22 weeks due to the pressure it may put on your blood flow. Deep tissue massages are not recommended during pregnancy due to the potential of negatively impacting your circulation. It is safe to have your belly massaged.

While this may seem like a lot of information to remember, the most important thing to remember is to talk to your doctor before scheduling a massage. Your doctor will know all the ins and outs and risks of your pregnancy and can give you a recommendation based on your specific situation. Lastly, remember to only go to a certified massage therapist with experience in prenatal massages.