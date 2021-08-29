Is Plant-Based Meat Healthy?

An increasing number of people in the United States are eating plant-based meats for health, ethical, or environmental reasons. However, brands of plant-based meat vary in their nutrient density and have different nutritional strengths and shortcomings. A person should always be mindful of their nutritional intake and how it may affect their health.

Many people believe that eating more plant-based food will benefit both their health and the environment. Plant-based meat could be a sustainable answer to global environmental concerns. However, some people may have doubts as to whether it provides the same nutrients as meat.

This article looks at different types of plant-based meats, what manufacturers use to make them, and their pros and cons. It also analyzes the nutritional content of plant-based mince compared with ground beef. Finally, it gives tips on how to choose healthier plant-based meats and what to look for on packaging labels.

What is plant-based meat? Plant-based meat is a term that people use to describe foods that mimic meat products but are made from plants. These products include vegetarian-friendly alternatives for the following types and forms of meat and fish: burgers

ground meat

sausages

chicken

scampi

prawns

salmon

tuna Learn more about meat substitutes here.

What might be in a plant-based meat product?

Manufacturers use a variety of products to make plant-based, or “fake,” meats. Some products are suitable for vegans, while others contain non-vegan ingredients, such as egg and milk. Ingredients that brands use in plant-based meat products can include: vital wheat gluten or seitan

soy and tofu

pea protein

potato starch

coconut oil

beans and lentils

nuts and seeds

vegetables There is huge variety in the types of products that people can purchase in stores and restaurants. For example, a plant-based burger might be a simple patty consisting of mushrooms and beans, or it might contain pea protein, soy, or seitan to give it an authentic meat-like texture.

Plant-based meats do contain different nutrients than meat products, but they are not all healthy. The nutritional content of both meats and plant-based substitutes varies depending on the specific product a person chooses. Comparing the two types reveals both pros and cons to plant-based meats. Pro: Less red meat can mean a lower risk of heart disease In a small 2020 study, researchers asked 36 people to eat meat products as part of their usual diet for 8 weeks and then swap meat products for plant-based ones for 8 weeks while keeping the rest of their diet as similar to before as possible. At the end of the study, the researchers noted improvements among the participants in several cardiovascular disease risk factors, including reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. During the plant-based stage, the participants also consumed less saturated fat and more fiber than they did during the meat stage, although their sodium intake remained similar throughout the study. Con: Plant-based meats may be higher in sodium A 2019 study nutritionally profiled plant-based products and compared them with their meat counterparts. The study took place in Australia and sampled plant-based products from supermarkets, including 50 burgers, 10 mince products, 29 sausages, 24 chicken products, nine seafood items, and 15 other meat substitutes. Only 4% of the plant-based meats were lower in sodium than their meat equivalents. The mean sodium content in the plant-based products was mostly less than 500 milligrams per 100 grams (mg/100 g). However, this varied widely, and some products contained up to 1,200 mg/100 g, or 3 grams (g), of salt. The researchers also noted that the sodium content varied depending on the product type. The sodium content in plant-based mince was about six times that of its meat-based equivalent. However, sausages containing meat had 66% more sodium than the plant-based sausages.

Calories and fat The following table shows the ranges of fat and calories per 100 g in a few types of meat and plant-based products: Meat product Plant-based product Burger Calories 120–243 130–222 Fat (g) 5.9–21.5 2.4–12 Sausages Calories 208–345 139–213 Fat (g) 13.7–30.5 4.1–11.7 Ground meat Calories 146–224 80–194 Fat (g) 9.4–13 0.2–10.6 Learn whether following a vegan diet can help with weight loss here.

Case study: Plant-based mince

A 2021 study evaluated the nutritional quality of 37 plant-based mince products available in the U.S. in 2019. The researchers wanted to determine whether plant-based mince can supply essential nutrients, such as protein, zinc, and vitamin B12, in levels comparable to beef. The study had several limitations. Firstly, the researchers did not randomly select the products, which may not be representative of all leading brands and products. Secondly, they obtained the nutrition information from the product labels rather than through chemical analysis. However, the following is a summary of specific nutrients and the percentage of the daily value (DV) that they supply: Nutrient Plant-based mince — median % of DV Saturated fat 4% Fiber 15% Niacin 21% Iron 10% Zinc 7% Vitamin B12 0% Sodium 18%+ The study concluded that plant-based mince products have nutritional strengths as well as some shortcomings. For example, most plant-based meat products contained less vitamin B12 than ground beef. However, some manufacturers add this to their products. Learn about good sources of vitamin B12 here.