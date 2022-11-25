Is It a Good Idea to Avail Managed Services for Microsoft 365 in 2023?

Microsoft 365 is a giant cloud productivity platform for seamless business operations. The number of its subscribers reached 50.2 million in Q1 2021, undergoing a 27% increase from the figure recorded in Q1 2020.

Subscribers can get access to the latest productivity apps like MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams, OneDrive (1 TB cloud storage), Outlook, and more. These can be installed on phones, tablets, Macs, and PCs. The increasing number of Microsoft 365 subscribers shows its rising demand for managed services. Organizations can outsource these by working with a trusted Microsoft Gold Partner.

Beyond Impact, located in Minneapolis, is a leading provider of Microsoft 365 Managed Services. It has a team of experts to elevate the 365 experience of organizations by supporting them right from the planning stages to the deployment of their business. Their services include managed solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft 365 Virtual Desktop. With their end-to-end managed services, organizations need not worry about getting support from Microsoft, updating records, managing employees, or making changes.

The service provider also offers added protection with backups to recover deleted files and implements email filters that keep away spam and fraudulent attempts to hack an organization’s information. The provider of Microsoft 365 managed services ensures full compliance with SOC II Certifications. These benefits are coupled with complete visibility from their reporting so a company knows about everything taking place within its office environment.

Before partnering with a provider, you must know why you should avail of managed services for Microsoft 365. Here’s a look.

Better Utilization and Deployment

Businesses often end up underutilizing M365 services while paying full subscriptions. That happens due to the licensing structure of Microsoft. A managed service provider (MSP) can assist you in determining the ideal license by analyzing user roles. MSPs help in license optimization through streamline offboarding and onboarding processes.

Greater Productivity and Satisfied Employees

Employees can work more productively with various tools at their disposal. To get more work done, MSPs can help employees in leveraging Microsoft 365’s collaboration tools. The functions can range from simple task automation to seamless communication. Having all the needed apps in Power apps under Microsoft can enable quicker delivery and higher client satisfaction. MSPs also manage crucial systems end-to-end and help in process improvement. Organizations can use easily customizable and readily available adoption strategies, training materials, and best practices.

Security and Scale

Microsoft 365 is a robust and secure platform with 1,000+ privacy and security controls. MSP security experts configure the M365 environment via strict information access controls and government standards to safeguard businesses against external and internal threats. Additionally, MSPs allow companies to scale in real-time hassle-free.

Dedicated 24/7 Support

MSPs provide companies with instant access to industry experts, highly skilled and experienced in resolving issues of Microsoft 365 services. They offer end-to-end support by governing permissions, updating spam filters, creating groups, resetting passwords, removing or adding users, and more.

As of June 2022, more than 1 million global companies were using Office 365, with 879,851+ organizations in the US alone. Time to partner with a reputed provider of Microsoft 365 managed services to make the most of this productivity platform.