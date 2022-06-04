Is Florida A Family-Friendly Place To Live?

If you have a family or are planning on starting one in the future, you might be thinking about relocating to a new neighborhood, city, or even state. While your current home might be perfect for adults, little ones have very different needs and it’s important to think carefully about all the things that could impact their future. Florida is one of the many family-friendly states and it comes with lots of perks for couples with young children. Here are some of the main ones:

Beaches

What child doesn’t love going to the beach? Luckily, there are lots of beaches to explore in Florida, allowing your kids to explore the great outdoors no matter their age. You’ll be able to build sandcastles, explore the shoreline and go on boat trips together. It will make a nice change from simply visiting a local park, though if you do want to find a green space, you’ll be able to find those in Florida too. Most houses for sale in Naples, Florida aren’t too far away from the beach – you’ll be able to easily take in the sea air after a short walk or quick car journey.

No State Income Tax

Money can be a struggle for many young families and you may already be trying to save as much as you can if you have a baby on the way. In Florida, your wages will stretch a little further than in some other states as you won’t have to pay any state income tax. This can be an incredible blessing when you have your child’s clothes and education to worry about. You’ll have more money to spend on days out or even a college fund for your kids.

Interesting Wildlife

If you want your children to be exposed to nature and wildlife, Florida is one of the best places to do this. Not only are there all kinds of amazing marine creatures, like dolphins, whales, and sea turtles to spot, but on-land animals like armadillos and black bears that you might be able to see from a distance. While seeing animals in the wild can be difficult (and dangerous without a guide) there are lots of sanctuaries and reserves you can visit with your kids.

Diversity

Florida has people from all kinds of backgrounds, so don’t worry about not fitting in with the people around you. In fact, Florida is in the top ten most diverse states in the USA, making it easy to find a group of people you can make connections with. Not only will your children be accepted, but they’ll learn more about accepting others too.

Climate

Winters can be tough on kids, especially if they like to be constantly outdoors or on the go. Florida has a warm, temperate climate that makes it easy to play outside all year-round. Some states get very cold in the winter, so if you and your family don’t like wrapping up and navigating snowy roads, Florida could be the perfect location for your new home.