Is Eating Less Meat Linked To A Lower Risk Of Cancer?

Written by Robby Berman — Fact checked by Hannah Flynn

Researchers from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom recently released the results of a large study that investigated the effect of varying levels of meat consumption on the likelihood of developing cancer. The study found that vegetarians, pescatarians, and people who eat little meat have a significantly reduced risk of developing cancer. The authors of the study analyzed statistics regarding cancer cases in general and also took a close look at the effect of meat eating on three of the most common cancers: postmenopausal breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer. The study’s lead author is Cody Watling, a DPhil student at the Cancer Epidemiology Unit at the University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Population Health. He told Medical News Today: “Our findings add further evidence that following a vegetarian, pescatarian, or low meat eating diet may be associated with a lower risk of being diagnosed with cancer. These findings also suggest that cancer risk for different diet groups may be different by cancer types.” The study appears in BMC MedicineTrusted Source.

A large study group The researchers followed 472,377 individuals in the UK Biobank database over an average period of 11.4 years. None of the participants, who were aged 40–70 years when the team recruited them between 2006 and 2010, had a cancer diagnosis at the beginning of the study period. Over the course of the study, individuals reported their meat intake to the researchers. The researchers divided the study cohort into four groups: Meat eaters reported eating processed meat, poultry, or red meat — including beef, pork, and lamb — more than five times each week. There were 247,571 individuals in this group, representing 52.4% of the total study population.

reported eating processed meat, poultry, or red meat — including beef, pork, and lamb — more than five times each week. There were 247,571 individuals in this group, representing 52.4% of the total study population. Low meat eaters ate the same foods but a maximum of five times each week. Of the study population, 43.5%, or 205,385 people, were in this group.

ate the same foods but a maximum of five times each week. Of the study population, 43.5%, or 205,385 people, were in this group. Fish eaters , who ate fish but not meat, accounted for 10,696 individuals, or 2.3% of the study population.

, who ate fish but not meat, accounted for 10,696 individuals, or 2.3% of the study population. Vegetarians and vegans, who ate neither meat nor fish, constituted 1.8% of the entire cohort, or 8,685 people. Watling said, “Due to the large number of cancer cases in the UK Biobank, we were able to look at common cancer types in relation to diet groups, despite the low number of vegetarians and pescatarians, and explore this association further.” At the end of the study period, 54,961 people had developed cancer of some type. The researchers noted 5,882 cases of colorectal cancer, 9,501 cases of prostate cancer, and 7,537 cases of postmenopausal breast cancer. Lowering the risk of cancer

With the meat eating group serving as a baseline, the researchers calculated the risk of developing cancer for the other three groups. The data showed that the vegetarian and vegan group was 14% less likely to develop cancer than the other groups. The fish eaters were 10% less likely to get cancer, and the low meat eaters reduced their risk by 2%. Postmenopausal women who were vegetarian had an 18% lower risk of breast cancer, while pescatarian and vegetarian men had a 20% and 31% lower risk, respectively, of prostate cancer. When the study authors looked at colorectal cancer, they found that low meat eaters had a 9% lower risk of developing the disease, which, they note, is consistent with prior research.