Is Coinbase The Ultimate Exchange Platform For Crypto Assets?

Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange interface in the U.S. that is dealing with around 100 cryptocurrencies at the moment. Coinbase fees can be sometimes perplexing and higher than other competitors in the crypto world.

Coinbase is an exchange application that allows its users to buy and sell all types of crypto assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and approximately 60 others.

On one hand, Coinbase offers you high security and extraordinary features, on the other hand, always know that it is highly volatile and always risky.

The Coinbase platform can also be widely used for converting one crypto asset to another or even for sending and receiving cryptocurrencies to and from other users.

For those who do not know how to use this platform, it is just like the stock trading applications. On the interface of Coinbase, you can find the current prices of crypto assets as well as the new trends for cryptocurrency. Moreover, you can easily check your portfolio of crypto holdings and new stories about the crypto world.

Visit here to know how to start trading Bitcoins

Background of Coinbase

Coinbase is known as the very first significant crypto business that went public in the United States after it initiated trading at $381 in April on the Nasdaq and provided the crypto exchange a market cap of around $99.6 billion on a completely diluted basis.

There are still a variety of people that are not aware of the platform Coinbase and are still confused about it. To make it clear for everyone reading this article, below is a brief explanation about Coinbase.

Coinbase is an application that allows people to purchase, sell, trade, exchange, and invest in all categories of cryptocurrencies. Coinbase is a multipurpose platform and can be used to convert cryptocurrencies from one crypto asset to another or another way around. It showcases all vital information about the crypto world and your holdings and much more.

A Little Know-How of Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the most established crypto exchange platforms in the entire United States and one of the largest all around the world. This platform offers a minimum trade of $2 and currently has 96 cryptocurrencies available on its platform. When it comes to its trading and transaction charges they are not constant. The charges vary from 0.5% to 4.5% depending on the method of payment you have selected, cryptocurrency type, size of the transaction you have made, and platform too. According to all this information, the charges may vary.

Furthermore, with Coinbase you can perform crypto-to-crypto trading up to 81 pairs with the Coinbase Pro application. The development team of Coinbase knew the audience very well and brought them ideal website transparency. On this platform, you do not need a new wallet as you are allowed to use your digital wallet. One point where this platform is still behind is its customer service. This application seems unreachable for help.

Should You Use Coinbase?

There is no doubt that Coinbase is considered the top-most exchange platform so the world and people completely trust it. The Coinbase basic is quite quick and accessible but its costs can be challenging and complex to track down. If you are using Coinbase Pro nothing seems difficult for you.

But then again, before investing in any cryptocurrency or digital platform, always remember that they are highly volatile and never come without risk. A common guideline is always helpful and that is to invest the amount you can afford to lose.

Coinbase and Coinbase Pro

Coinbase is good news for beginners as it is beginner-friendly and simple to use and anyone familiar with basic computer skills can easily use it. Coinbase is available on the website and also via Android or iOS mobile devices. If you are familiar with stock exchanges, you will find it a similar experience. When you open the application interface, on the main dashboard you will see your Coinbase portfolio.

The crypto market operates 24 hours a day and 7 days a week hence there is no issue with timing and you are allowed to log in anytime you want. You can also make purchases by using your funds in your accounts or directly through a linked bank account or card.

Coinbase Pro looks like something particularly developed for professionals, but it is not true. Anyone that has a Coinbase account can get access to its professional version, too. This version provides, you are more variety and features that are not available on the main Coinbase platform.