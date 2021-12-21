Is Coconut Water Good For You? Benefits And Nutrition

Medically reviewed by Katherine Marengo LDN, R.D., Nutrition — Written by Mandy Ferreira

It can be easy to confuse coconut water with coconut milk, which is made from the water and the flesh of mature coconuts. About 95% of coconut water is just water. As such, it can help prevent or treat dehydration. In tropical regions, coconut water has long been a part of diets and healthcare practices. Some practitioners of traditional Ayurvedic medicine, for example, use coconut water to support digestion, urination, and semen production. Below, we explore seven health benefits of coconut water and the science behind them. 1. Electrolytes

Coconut water contains natural electrolytes. For example, 1 cup has 600 milligrams (mg) of potassium, which is 16% of the daily value (DV). Potassium plays a vital role in the body, including helping with kidney function and muscle contractions. Coconut water may be a natural alternative to sports drinks such as Gatorade. While coconut water often has more potassium than the average sports drink, it tends to have less sodium, the main electrolyte lost in sweat. In addition, it has fewer carbohydrates than many sports drinks. This means that it might not provide enough of an energy boost during a strenuous or long workout, but it can help with rehydration afterward. 2. Low-calorie hydration

One cup of coconut water contains 45 calories. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics emphasizes that it is a great substitute for drinks such as sodas and juices, which are generally high in calories, sugars, and carbohydrates. Anyone who finds plain water unappetizing may find that drinking coconut water throughout the day improves their hydration. Staying hydrated may help: boost energy levels

support digestion

improve cognition

reduce joint pain

manage weight

prevent kidney stones

regulate body temperature

reduce the occurrence of headaches

improve heart health 3. Nutrients

Coconut water contains several nutrients beyond potassium, including calcium and magnesium. One cup of coconut water contains about 600 mg of potassium, while for context, a medium banana contains 420 mg. For anyone looking to increase their potassium intake, coconut water may be a good choice. Potassium helps keep fluid and electrolyte levels balanced, especially during exercise. And because there is more potassium than sodium in coconut water, the potassium may help balance out the sodium’s effects on blood pressure — and it may even help lower blood pressure. Calcium supports the strength of bones and teeth, and it helps muscles contract and work properly. One cup of coconut water contains about 56 mg of calcium, 4% of the DV. Magnesium helps move calcium and potassium into the muscles, and it also helps with energy production and organ function. One cup of coconut water has about 60 mg of magnesium, which is 14% of the DV. However, coconut water is not a concentrated source of calcium or magnesium, so the body needs to absorb these nutrients from other sources, as well. 4. Heart health benefits

Coconut water may help promote heart health. Its potassium may help reduce blood pressure. In addition, an older study found that coconut water may help reduce the risk of developing heart disease. Though coconut water can play a role in a heart healthy diet, a person should still follow dietary recommendations from their doctor.

5. Antioxidants Coconut water contains antioxidants, which help neutralize oxidative stress and free radicals. While several studies over the years have looked into the antioxidants in coconut water, relatively few have included human participants. One of the more recent studies, published in 2016, found that coconut water’s high potency antioxidants helped reduce cholesterol markers in rats.

6. Blood sugar benefits Drinking unsweetened coconut water instead of sugary beverages may help a person with diabetes control their blood sugar levels. However, unsweetened coconut water contains natural sugars, so a person may need to limit their intake. In a 2015 study that involved a rat model of diabetes, researchers found that coconut water led to improvements in blood sugar control and a reduction in overall blood sugar levels. Learn more about which foods belong in a diabetes diet. 7. Kidney health benefits

Drinking coconut water regularly may help promote kidney health. According to a 2018 study in participants without kidney stones, coconut water helped them lose more citrate, potassium, and chloride during urination, indicating that coconut water might help loosen stones or prevent them from forming. In a 2021 study in rats, researchers found similar benefits. They also cite several earlier findings that coconut water may help alleviate kidney damage from diabetes.

Coconut water and skin health Drinking coconut water or applying it to the skin may have a moisturizing effect. In addition, a 2015 study found that consuming coconut water helped prevent damage from free radicals in rats. If this is true for humans, the drink may help reduce signs of aging, though confirming this requires more research. In a 2017 study, scientists proposed that coconut water has an antimicrobial effect, suggesting that applying it to the skin could help treat acne.

Drinking it during pregnancy A person can typically drink coconut water during pregnancy, as long as it has been refrigerated and has not expired. The electrolytes in coconut water could help replenish those lost during morning sickness, and the nutrients in it may benefit the developing fetus. Anyone who has doubts about drinking coconut water during pregnancy should discuss them with a healthcare professional, who can provide specific guidance.

Using it to support weight loss Pure coconut water contains 45 calories in 1 cup, making it a healthy replacement for more sugary drinks. Making this swap may support weight loss efforts and help with maintaining a moderate weight. If a person prefers coconut water to plain water, incorporating more coconut water in the diet could boost hydration, and this, too, can help with weight loss.