Is CBD Worth the Hype it has Received?

CBD has the air these days. It has been quite some time that cannabidiol has been the talk of the town. From CBD supplements to oil and from CBD skincare to lip balms; the market is flooded with CBD products. But is the buzz justified? Is cannabidiol worth the hype that it has received over the past few years? Let’s get into the details.

Why Do People Buy CBD Products?

There are various reasons why people have added CBD products to their lifestyle. According to a study carried out in 2021, the majority of the people use it due to the following reasons:

Insomnia

Stress

Anxiety

General wellbeing

Studies are still under-process to solidify the justifications that are made, in regards to cannabidiol and its benefits. However, its users have reportedly encouraged the hype, stating that CBD does reduce feelings of stress, depression and anxiety. Furthermore, it boosts productivity and general mental and physical well-being too.

A study was carried out by Dr. Ryan Vandrey, in which a comparison was done between cannabis users and nonusers. The study did prove that cannabis users had a better quality of sleep and lower anxiety levels. They also stated that they experienced less body and joint aches, as compared to the nonusers.

In 2021, 43% of people who use CBD, have stated that they consume cannabis for stress and sleep issues.

CBD Products Available in the Market

Gone are the days when CBD was limited to the famous “CBD oil” only. The products have evolved over the past few years and have taken the audience by storm. Here are some recommendations for cannabis-related products that you can add to your life:

Sunscreens

Moisturizers

CBD gummies

CBD oils

If you look closely, you will come to notice that a lot of skincare products are now claiming to have CBD in them. Depending upon your skin type and sensitivity, you can certainly add them to your routine. Home and air fresheners are also available now, to soothe the environment and lower anxiety and stress. However, the question remains; is it helpful?

CBD has certainly grown significantly. The product range has also flourished and more people have started utilizing them. With the number of users increasing swiftly, it is certain that the products are offering a good outcome. However, they are not to be utilized without any precautions.

CBD is always great to be used in moderation. If you are already on medication, it is important to consult your doctor before adding it to your routine. It does have the tendency to intervene with your existing medicine.

On the other hand, CBD skincare is a new trend and it does require a handful of research to make a claim. If you have acne issues or extremely sensitive skin; it is best to discuss it with your dermatologist before trying it out.