Is A Runny Nose A Symptom Of COVID-19?

A runny nose can be a symptom of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note that a runny nose can be a symptom of COVID-19 in both children and adults. There are multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2. According to the Washington State Department of Health, a runny nose is rarely a symptom of COVID-19 that is due to previous variants of the virus, but it can occur. However, according to recent evidence, a runny nose may be a main symptom of COVID-19 that results from the recently discovered delta variant. The delta variant accounted for 10% of COVID-19 cases in the United States as of June 14, 2021.

Should a person get a test if they have a runny nose?

Recent data from the United Kingdom Zoe COVID Symptom study suggest that delta variant infections manifest with a headache, followed by a sore throat, a runny nose, and a fever. For this reason, anyone with a runny nose should consider getting a COVID-19 test. For people living in the U.K., tests are not yet available for those with just a runny nose. However, individuals can take a lateral flow test at home. Additionally, if a person is concerned about or unsure of the cause of their runny nose, they could contact a doctor or book a COVID-19 test. However, it is also important to remember that allergies such as hay fever are common during the summer months. If a person usually experiences hay fever, their runny nose may be due to that rather than COVID-19. The CDC has an advice page on how a person can get a COVID-19 test. It recommends that a person contacts a healthcare professional or visits their health department’s website to get information on local testing. If a healthcare professional is unable to perform the test, a person may receive an at-home test kit. Learn more about some home testing options here. Other symptoms of COVID-19

Other symptoms of COVID-19 include: a fever

a cough

a loss of the sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

difficulty breathing

fatigue

muscle or body aches

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked nose

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea What else could it be?

A runny nose can occur for many reasons. For example, a person may have a runny nose after breathing cold air or after eating spicy food. Having a runny nose by itself is generally not a cause for concern. However, a person with a runny nose may want to book a COVID-19 test if they: live in an area with high COVID-19 cases

have recently traveled

have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19

are concerned that they have contracted the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 A runny nose can also occur due to certain other conditions, such as the following. Allergies According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies occur when a person’s immune system reacts to a foreign substance. Symptoms of allergies include: a runny nose

watery eyes

red eyes

itchy eyes

a blocked nose

an itchy nose

sneezing The American Academy of Ophthalmology notes that having itchy, watery eyes can be a sign that a person has allergies rather than COVID-19. Additionally, the absence of fever can indicate that a person has allergies instead of COVID-19. Learn how to differentiate between COVID-19 and allergies here. The common cold The common cold can cause symptoms that are similar to those of COVID-19. SymptomsTrusted Source of a cold include: a runny nose

sneezing

a sore throat It can be difficult to tell the difference between cold symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms. However, COVID-19 is more likely than a cold to produce a fever, shortness of breath, and body aches. Flu COVID-19 and the flu both have very similar symptoms. According to the CDCTrusted Source, it can be difficult to tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19 based on symptoms alone. Both the flu and COVID-19 can cause: a fever

a cough

shortness of breath

fatigue

a sore throat

a runny nose

a blocked nose

muscle pain or body aches

a headache

vomiting

diarrhea The flu can also cause a loss of taste and smell, though this is a more common symptom of COVID-19. People can take a COVID-19 test to determine whether they have the flu or COVID-19. Someone who has the above symptoms should self-isolate until they receive the results of their COVID-19 test. If it is positive, they should continue to self-isolate. A person can get vaccines for both COVID-19 and the flu. However, after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, a person will need to wait 2 weeks before getting any other vaccinations. Sinusitis Sinusitis refers to inflammation of the sinuses. Sinuses are hollow areas in a person’s head that connect to the nose. The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology notes that sinusitis affects 31 million people in the U.S. Normally, the sinuses make mucus, which drains out of the nasal cavity. When the lining of the sinuses becomes inflamed, however, the mucus is unable to drain, allowing viruses, bacteria, or fungi to multiply and grow. This can lead to a sinus infection. Symptoms of sinusitis include: postnasal drip, which occurs when mucus runs down the back of the throat

mucus that can be green, yellow, or white

a blocked nose

tooth pain

coughing

a fever

fatigue

bad breath A person may also experience tenderness above or under the eyes and on the bridge of the nose. A headache can also occur at the front of the head. Although certain symptoms overlap, a person can treat sinusitis using antihistamines, nasal sprays, and nasal rinses. If these treatments do not ease the symptoms, a person wish want to contact a doctor.

How to prevent transmission

A person can help stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in various ways. The CDC recommends the following: getting a COVID-19 vaccination

wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth when in public areas

staying at least 6 feet away from people outside the household

avoiding crowded areas

avoiding poorly ventilated areas

washing the hands, or using hand sanitizer if this is not possible, often and thoroughly The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends that a person self-isolates if they experience even mild COVID-19 symptoms. If a person is fully vaccinated, they can resume the activities that they took part in before the pandemic began. However, they will still need to follow the guidelines that workplaces and local businesses put in place. Additionally, masks are still necessary on all forms of public transportation. Even if someone is fully vaccinated, they should still watch for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms appear, a person should get a test and self-isolate. When to contact a doctor

If a person is concerned about their runny nose, they should contact a doctor. A doctor can give advice on whether a person needs a COVID-19 test or not. If a person experiences any of the following symptoms with COVID-19, they should seek immediate medical attention: difficulty breathing

persistent pain or pressure in the chest

an inability to wake up or stay awake

pale, gray, or blue skin, lips, or nail beds

confusion