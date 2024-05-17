Introducing the Re-Imagined Jungle Queen Sightseeing Cruise and Island Experience

Jungle Queen, one of South Florida’s best-known attractions, debuts its new and reimagined River Cruise + Island Experience, “Ignite the Night.”

The Jungle Queen dinner cruises have been enjoyed by millions of guests and are a must on everyone’s list when living or visiting South Florida. The entire evening is family-friendly and is appropriate for all ages.

Jungle Queen, family-owned and operated since 1935, is now run by third-generation President, Michael Faber. “We are so excited about the new direction of our Jungle Queen experience,” said Faber. “Times and tastes change, and today’s audiences want something new. The cruise has been finetuned and the Polynesian island show is one of the best in the world.”

The new adventure starts at 6 pm with a 1- hour fully narrated sightseeing cruise aboard the Jungle Queen 385-passenger riverboat, boasting a full liquor bar offering signature cocktails. The cruise travels down Fort Lauderdale’s New River and the Intracoastal Waterway known as “The Venice of America”.

Guests discover the history of the exceptional homes lining Millionaire’s Row, glide alongside the spectacular mega yachts of the rich and famous and admire gorgeous flora and fauna native to South Florida.

At 7 pm, Jungle Queen docks, greeted by Polynesian entertainers at their extraordinary tropical island for dinner and a show.

Dinner includes All-You-Can-Eat BBQ, featuring savory fall-off-the-bone baby-back ribs, hand-battered chicken tenders, freshly made coleslaw, french fries, corn on the cob and cornbread. For vegan/vegetarian guests, Jungle Queen offers vegetable and tofu skewers, served over brown rice.

After dinner, for additional indulgences, guests may visit the Ice Cream Shop or outdoor Tiki Bar before being treated to the new and immersive “Ignite The Night” Polynesian extravaganza, featuring hula and fire dancers, fire eaters and more, presented by Drums of Polynesia.

Tropical Adventure Itinerary

6:00 PM – Jungle Queen Riverboat departs from Bahia Mar Yachting Center (801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316)

7:00 PM – arrive at the Jungle Queen private Island for dinner

8:15 PM – “Ignite The Night” Polynesian Show

9:00 PM – Riverboat Departure

10:00 PM – Return to 801 Seabreeze Blvd.

Jungle Queen is Fort Lauderdale’s longest-running tourist attraction, sailing the waterways of Fort Lauderdale since 1935. Offering a 90-minute day cruise and a four-hour evening cruise to a private island for dinner and a Polynesian show, there is something for everyone. Group discounts, private charters and private events on the island are also available.

Additional information:

For tickets, military discounts and groups of 15 or more contact the Jungle Queen Box Office – info@junglequeen.com, 954-462-5596.

Corporate Events/Charters: Contact Director of Sales, Tiffany Cooley – Tiffany@junglequeen.com, 954-771-1221 ext. 304

Corporate Address – 2470 SW 21st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Phone – 954-771-1221

Website https://www.junglequeen.com/