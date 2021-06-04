Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches (Video Recipe)

Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches are a glorious mess of incredibly tender roast beef cooked in beef drippings, herbs, broth, onions, and seasonings, piled high on a crusty roll, and finished with melted cheese! Then you dip every bite in the most flavorful, warm Au jus. This is honestly one of the best sandwiches ever!
Aside from being a terrific meal, it’s also perfect for parties and get-togethers. You can make the meat filling ahead and assemble the sandwiches when everyone is ready to eat. You can also freeze this, so you have the meat prepared for when the French Dip Sandwich cravings hit!
What is a french dip sandwich?
Aka beef dip, it’s a hot sandwich filled with sliced or shredded roast beef on a baguette, often with melted Swiss cheese. It’s served with an Au jus dipping sauce where you dip the sandwich as you eat it.
What type of meat is traditionally served in a french dip sandwich?
Shredded roast beef is the traditional choice for French Dip Sandwiches. However, some recipes also substitute the meat with pork, lamb, and turkey.
What is the french dip sauce called?
It’s called “Au jus,” which is simply the French term for “with juice” or “with broth.” When you cook meat, it releases liquid. Combined with other ingredients like herbs and seasonings, these drippings are reduced until they turn into light and umami-packed gravy.
What is french dip sauce made of?
It contains beef broth, Worcestershire, lots of onions (both caramelized and raw), several types of dried herbs, garlic, and a little sugar.
How do you make homemade instant pot french dip sandwiches?
- Brown the chuck. Dry and season, then sear in the IP until each side is DEEP BROWN. You want some crust to form in there. Set the seared chuck aside.
- Saute the aromatics. Stir-fry the onion until brown, caramelized, and soft. Follow this with garlic, herbs, and brown sugar, then saute a bit more.
- Deglaze. Cover the bottom with a cup of broth, and scrub off all the browned bits off the bottom. Those bits are loaded with flavor, so scrape them up nicely!
- Cook. Mix in the Worcestershire and other seasonings with the broth. Place the browned chuck into this, then cook on High for 45 mins. Let the steam naturally release for 25 mins more.
- Shred. Take out the chuck and shred it.
- Finish the dip. Turn on the Sauté function on the IP, so the Au jus gets back to a boil. Dump in the rest of the onions, and let all of these reduce until thick— about 5 to 10 mins.
- Assemble. On a baguette, lay the onions and shredded chuck roast on top. Melt some Swiss cheese on this if you want. Pour the Au jus in mini bowls for dipping. Enjoy!