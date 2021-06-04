Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches (Video Recipe)

Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches are a glorious mess of incredibly tender roast beef cooked in beef drippings, herbs, broth, onions, and seasonings, piled high on a crusty roll, and finished with melted cheese! Then you dip every bite in the most flavorful, warm Au jus. This is honestly one of the best sandwiches ever!

Aside from being a terrific meal, it’s also perfect for parties and get-togethers. You can make the meat filling ahead and assemble the sandwiches when everyone is ready to eat. You can also freeze this, so you have the meat prepared for when the French Dip Sandwich cravings hit!

What is a french dip sandwich?

Aka beef dip, it’s a hot sandwich filled with sliced or shredded roast beef on a baguette, often with melted Swiss cheese. It’s served with an Au jus dipping sauce where you dip the sandwich as you eat it.

What type of meat is traditionally served in a french dip sandwich?

Shredded roast beef is the traditional choice for French Dip Sandwiches. However, some recipes also substitute the meat with pork, lamb, and turkey.

What is the french dip sauce called?

It’s called “Au jus,” which is simply the French term for “with juice” or “with broth.” When you cook meat, it releases liquid. Combined with other ingredients like herbs and seasonings, these drippings are reduced until they turn into light and umami-packed gravy.

What is french dip sauce made of?

It contains beef broth, Worcestershire, lots of onions (both caramelized and raw), several types of dried herbs, garlic, and a little sugar.

How do you make homemade instant pot french dip sandwiches?