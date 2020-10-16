Instant Pot Carrot Cake Cheesecake (Video Recipe)

Having a pressure cooker is extremely convenient as it saves a lot of time. Not to mention, it does so many things that you really won’t need to buy a lot of kitchen appliances. If you have one, you might want to test a variety of instant pot recipes, like our Chicken Tikka Masala, Pork Stew, and Cheeseburger Macaroni.

Pressure cooker carrot cake cheesecake

Instant Pot Carrot Cake Cheesecake is a great go-to recipe for a hassle-free dessert. Every slice tastes so delicious that it feels like it is melting in your mouth.

For starters, I love both carrot cake and cheesecake individually, but when I tried to combine them, it became much more heavenly. I usually make this dessert for birthdays, dinners with friends, and when going out for a picnic as well.

In addition, this recipe uses instant pot instead of the usual oven method. It is much more convenient since having a pressure cooker can allow you to make dishes ranging from meals to desserts.

You can just pop it in the IP while you make dinner on the stove, grill, or in the slow cooker.

Since the cake is small and so easy to prepare, it is perfect to make it when you crave something sweet. The recipe is fool-proof and the pressure cooker ensures a smooth texture and absolute uniform cooking.

Who says you can’t have two good things at once? This dish just proves that there is beauty in trying to mix two great things together. Also, this unique combo is very fun to make and your friends and family will truly be in for a surprise.

How to make instant pot carrot cake cheesecake