Instant Pot Carrot Cake Cheesecake (Video Recipe)

Having a pressure cooker is extremely convenient as it saves a lot of time. Not to mention, it does so many things that you really won’t need to buy a lot of kitchen appliances. If you have one, you might want to test a variety of instant pot recipes, like our Chicken Tikka Masala, Pork Stew, and Cheeseburger Macaroni.
Pressure cooker carrot cake cheesecake
Instant Pot Carrot Cake Cheesecake is a great go-to recipe for a hassle-free dessert. Every slice tastes so delicious that it feels like it is melting in your mouth.
For starters, I love both carrot cake and cheesecake individually, but when I tried to combine them, it became much more heavenly. I usually make this dessert for birthdays, dinners with friends, and when going out for a picnic as well.
In addition, this recipe uses instant pot instead of the usual oven method. It is much more convenient since having a pressure cooker can allow you to make dishes ranging from meals to desserts.
You can just pop it in the IP while you make dinner on the stove, grill, or in the slow cooker.
Since the cake is small and so easy to prepare, it is perfect to make it when you crave something sweet. The recipe is fool-proof and the pressure cooker ensures a smooth texture and absolute uniform cooking.
Who says you can’t have two good things at once? This dish just proves that there is beauty in trying to mix two great things together. Also, this unique combo is very fun to make and your friends and family will truly be in for a surprise.
How to make instant pot carrot cake cheesecake
- Prepare carrot cake batter. Using an electric mixer, whisk oil, and sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla extract. For your dry ingredients, prepare another bowl and toss in flour, baking soda, and salt. Also, you may want to add, depending on how much of a kick you want, some cinnamon and nutmeg for additional flavor. Mix well and then combine them together. Afterward, add your carrots, raisins, and nuts.
- Make cream cheese batter. In another bowl, whip cream cheese for 3 minutes until lumps disappear before adding sugar, flour, sour cream, and vanilla extract. Afterward, add the eggs one by one.
- Prepare for baking. Pour the carrot cake mixture into a 7-inch springform pan. Make sure that it is even since it is your base. Afterward, top it off by layering it with the cream cheese batter.
- Arrange in the instant pot. Wrap the pan with aluminum foil. Just like for an oven water bath, but in this case, also cover the top with foil. Get a trivet and place it inside the pot. Afterward, add in a cup of water. Then, gently, place the pan on the trivet. Set for high and leave for 45 minutes, followed by Natural Pressure Release.
- Chill. Once done, let it chill on the counter. Store it in the refrigerator overnight or for at least a good four hours.
- Serve. Finish with cream cheese frosting on top and some caramel glaze. Serve.