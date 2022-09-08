Inflation Fears Spur Shoppers To Get An Early Jump On The Year-End Holidays (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

Inflation is a Scrooge.

Although the holiday season is still months away, consumers are already concerned about how they will afford this year’s gifts as prices continue to rise, several studies show.

Roughly 40% of holiday shoppers said inflation is changing the way they shop , with most trying money-saving strategies, according to a new Bankrate.com report, such as buying fewer items or less expensive brands and using coupons, discounts and credit card rewards to offset costs.

More than half — or 59% — of Americans are stressed about buying gifts this holiday season due to higher prices, another recent survey said.