Industrial engineering is a great career path, particularly for mechanically inclined people. Rodrigo Alonso Salas Musso was fascinated with the way machines worked from childhood. This led him to become an industrial engineer. Now, he’s here to explain how to follow in his footsteps.

Industrial engineers can work in a wide variety of fields and settings. Their goal is to improve the production process. This can take many forms. They may search for the best way to pay employees or ship products. They can also observe a particular machine or process and find ways to improve it.

Education Requirements for Industrial Engineering

According to Rodrigo Alonso Salas Musso, industrial engineering requires a bachelor’s degree. However, there can be opportunities for industrial engineering assistants for those with an associate’s degree.

Most industrial engineers choose a 4-year program of study in industrial engineering. Other programs, like mechanical engineering, can also prepare a student for the industrial engineering field. However, a degree in industrial engineering is preferred.

Choosing a School

The first step to becoming an industrial engineer is to choose a school with a strong engineering program. In the U.S., you should look for schools that are ABET accredited.

Next, you’ll want to consider the size of the program. Schools with larger programs often have the best equipment and facilities. However, smaller programs allow for more one-on-one interaction with teaching staff.

Lastly, you should think about your future. Do you want to continue your education after obtaining a bachelor’s degree? If so, you should consider a school offering an advanced industrial engineering degree. This will allow you to continue your education at the same school.

First and Second-Year Curriculum

An industrial engineering program’s first and second years will provide a knowledge base. The focus is on math and science-related topics. Topics covered include general engineering and mathematics courses.

Students can expect to take courses in probability and statistics, graphic design, production analysis, and operations management.

Third and Fourth-Year Curriculum

Rodrigo Alonso Salas Musso states that students will have more hands-on learning during the third and fourth years of the curriculum. They will also focus closely on industrial engineering rather than general engineering topics.

The final part of the curriculum is a capstone or thesis project. This allows the student to use the knowledge they’ve gained throughout their education.

They are expected to use their skills to solve real-world problems. The capstone project must be presented to their professor. The professor will grade the project.

Positions and Career Outlook

The industrial engineering field is expected to grow by 10% in the next decade, which gives it a higher than average growth rate.

Entry-level engineering positions typically require a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. Individuals in this role can expect to make $60,000 to $80,000 yearly.

The highest industrial engineering role is an executive-level engineer. This is largely a management role, with little to no hands-on work required. This role typically pays $150,000 a year or more.

Rodrigo Alonso Salas Musso

Rodrigo Alonso Salas Musso studied at San Pedro and Universidad de Lima. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering. He has received several awards, including a CAE Diploma and a Spachdiplom Diploma.