In Japan, More Paper Is Used To Print Comic Books Than To...

Observed on May 5, it is National Cartoonists Day. This day honors all those creative ink-stained artists, past and present, the fascinating pieces they have created and the humor they have brought into our lives.

American comic strip writer and artist, Richard Outcault (January 14, 1863 – September 25, 1928) is considered the inventor of the modern comic strip. At 15 years of age, he studied for three years at McMicken University’s School of Design in Cincinnati. Outcault is the creator of The Yellow Kid and Buster Brown.

It was on Sunday, May 5, 1895, that the readers of the New York World discovered an exciting new addition to their morning paper. Inside was Outcault’s full-color drawings featuring a big-eared, barefoot little boy with a mischievous grin. The first color installment of the cartoon called Hogan’s Alley would later become known as The Yellow Kid and was the first commercially successful cartoon icon.

May 5, 1895, that the readers of the New York World discovered an exciting new addition to their morning paper. Inside was Outcault’s full-color drawings featuring a big-eared, barefoot little boy with a mischievous grin. The first color installment of the cartoon called Hogan’s Alley would later become known as The Yellow Kid and was the first commercially successful cartoon icon. Outcault was a 2008 Judges’ Choice inductee into the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame.

In 1990, the National Cartoonists Society proclaimed May 5 as National Cartoonists Day.

“Keep ’em flying” was a slogan in World War 2, it was also the battle cry of Wonder Woman!

Every 5th book published in Japan is a comic!

In Japan, more paper is used to print comic books than to make toilet paper!

Hulk was Originally Grey and not Green!

Jim Davis’ Garfield is printed in 7 different languages!

Donald Duck comics were banned from Finland because he doesn’t wear trousers!

Donald Duck’s middle name is Fauntleroy !

Fred and Wilma Flintstone were the first TV couple to sleep in the same bed!

Wilma Flintstone’s maiden name was Wilma Slaghoopal, and Betty Rubble’s Maiden name was Betty Jean Mcbricker !

In 1991 Wayne Allwine, the voice of Mickey Mouse, married Russi Taylor—the voice of Minnie!

Charles M. Schulz, nicknamed Sparky, detested the name the comics syndicate gave his strip, Peanuts. It was originally known as Li’l folks!

The most expensive animated movie is “The Prince of Egypt”, being made within 60$ million. The Prince of Egypt was released in 1998 and it is an animated musical biblical film. It was banned in the Maldives and Malaysia, two countries where the population is predominantly Muslim.

We all know Hello Kitty, the fictional character created by the Japanese company Sanrio, but only a few know that she has an identical twin sister named Mimmy.

Everyone’s favorite cat and mouse, Tom and Jerry, were originally named Jasper & Jinx. Even though it was never officially confirmed by the production crew, there are speculations that their new names were inspired by the British and the German soldiers during WW II, when they were called “Tommies” and “Jerries.”

‘The Simpsons’, which premiered in 1987, is the longest-running primetime animated series.

The three most well-known and adored American superheroes are Superman, Spider-Man, and Batman.

The word “cartoon” is derived from either the Italian word cartone or the Dutch word karton, which are both words describing a strong, thick or heavy paper, or pasteboard.

In 1922, a newspaper editorial cartoonist Rollin Kirby won the First Pulitzer Prize for his cartoon “On the Road to Moscow” (1921). He went on to win a couple more Pulitzer Prizes for his works “News from the Outside World” (1924) and “Tammany” (1928).

In 1927, Dr. Seuss began selling cartoons to magazines and other various publications.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Fun Facts About

Chicago Reader

Comedy Lion

Kidadl