In 2003 Tortilla Chips & Salsa Was Designated “Official State Snack” Of Texas

On March 23rd, it’s a National Day just for the chip and dip! National Chip And Dip Day celebrates a perfect combination loved by many across the country. Chips and dip are the quick and easy party dish that also make for great parties. We enjoy them for just about any occasion. From watching the game to hunkering down for a big storm, chips and dips are the way to go. Just no double-dipping, please!

People have been dipping their food for centuries. Hummus-like recipes date back to the 13th century.

One of the earliest dips to become popular long before chips ever came into existence is the Greek tzatziki.

Guacamole, yet another iconic chip dip, that was first made by the Aztecs.

The potato chip was first invented in 1853.

Dips for chips first become popular in the 1950s serving as finger food.

Hummus, as part of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines for centuries, did not appear in the United States until after World War II.

French Onion as a flavor emerged in the 17th century. Sour cream was invented in the U.S. between 1815 – 1825. Somewhere around there, the first dip as we know it must have come into being.

Salsa originated with the Inca people. Salsa (combination of chilies, tomatoes and other spices) can be traced to the Aztecs, Mayans and Incas.

Tortilla Chips and Salsa was designated as the Official State Snack of Texas in 2003.

Between 1988 and 1992 households in the US buying salsa increased from 16% to 36%. Sales of salsa overtook Ketchup sales in 1991 (in terms of dollar value).

Chips and Dip gained popularity in the US in the middle of the last century.

During the Superbowl Games each year, tons of chips and dips are served.

You can serve dips with all types of chips from tortilla chips to vegetable chips and more.

Dips with corn chips became popular in the US in the late 1980s when guacamole became a very popular dip choice.

Americans eat potato chips at a rate of 1.2 billion pounds per year.

It takes 10,000 pounds of potatoes to make 3,500 pounds of potato chips. In the United States, a pound of potatoes cost 100 times less than a pound of potato chips.

Pringles potato chips are made from potatoes that have been cut, cooked, mashed, and dehydrated.

A whole avocado contains 200-300 calories and is a good source of vitamin A, C, E and the B vitamins, as well as fiber and potassium. Dip without the guilt!

