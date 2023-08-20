In 1926 Radio’s First Commercial Jingle Airs. Do You Know What Is For?

In 1926 Radio’s First Commercial Jingle Airs. Do You Know What Is...

On August 20th, National Radio Day recognizes the great invention of the radio. Celebrate the news, information, music, and stories carried across the airwaves.

Several inventors participated in the invention of the radio in the late 1800s. Amazingly, not just one person can be credited with its beginning. Instead, each component developed through invention and discovery. As these technologies converged, the radio came to life.

In Germany, Heinrich Hertz’s research proved electricity could be transmitted wirelessly.

Elsewhere, the prolific inventor Nicola Tesla patented multiple inventions. He provided the radio with the Tesla coil. Born in Croatia, Tesla also contributed many patents involving alternating current. Not only did Tesla make the radio possible, but he also advanced the science and production of numerous other inventions.

In 1895 Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi built the equipment and transmitted electrical signals through the air from one end of his house to the other, and then from the house to the garden.

On December 12, 1902, Guglielmo Marconi transmitted the first radio signal across the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1912, a Marconi wireless broadcast the Titanic’s distress signal.

In 1906, Reginald Fessenden created the first radio broadcast of voice and music purely for entertainment purposes aired. He transmitted the program from Brant Rock, MA, for the general public to hear.

An American contributor to the radio, Lee de Forest, invented the Audion vacuum. This invention made live broadcasting possible. Born in Iowa in 1873, de Forest would become the chief scientist for the first U.S. radio firm, American Wireless Telephone, and Telegraph.

Aug. 20, 1920, the first commercial radio station began broadcasting

In 1921 The New York Giants’ World Series win over the New York Yankees is the first sports broadcast on radio.

Radio ownership grew. In 1931, two out of five homes owned a radio. By 1938, four out of five owned a radio.



On November 2, 1920, Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing broadcast the voter returns for the 1920 presidential election. They broadcast out of Pittsburgh, PA, under the call sign KDKA.

1926 Radio’s first commercial jingle airs for Wheaties.

1933 President Franklin Roosevelt turns to the radio to talk with the nation in “fireside chats.”

1952 First miniature transistor radios sold by Sony—radio headphones again become useful.

1971 AM-FM radios become standard in new cars.

According to FCC statistics, there are more than 15,000 licensed broadcast radio stations operating in the U.S.

1994 Radio broadcasts streamed over the web. The first 24-hour Internet-only radio station begins operation.

On October 1, 1999, the first satellite radio broadcast occurred. Worldspace aired the broadcast in Africa.

2004 A new term is coined for Internet delivery of radio-style content: “Podcasting”

70% of Americans tune in to the radio for 2 hours and 40 minutes each day.

1 out of every 5 Americans has watched a video podcast.

A voice broadcast over the radio travels at 700 miles per hour. It can be heard 13,000 miles away— sooner than it can be heard at the back of the room where it originated.

The most powerful commercial radio station ever is Cincinnati’s WLW (700KHz AM), which during certain times in the 1930s broadcasted 500kW radiated power. At night, it covered half the globe. Neighbors within the vicinity of the transmitter heard the audio in their pots, pans, and mattresses. – Source

Most of the radio broadcasts that Robin Williams delivered in the movie “Good Morning Vietnam” were improvised by him. – Source

The number one most-played song on U.S. radio of the 2000s decade was “How You Remind Me” by Nickelback. It was played on the radio over 1.2 million times. – Source

The first instance of telephone hold music was a mistake that was caused by a loose piece of wire touching a metal girder at a factory. It turned the building into a giant radio antenna that would play music from a next-door radio station when people were put on hold. – Source

The word “broadcasting” is actually a mid-18th-century agricultural term that means “wide scattering of seeds.” The word didn’t become a term related to the radio until the 20th century when the first radio broadcasts were created.

The first radio jingle in history was made for a Wheaties commercial. According to General Mills, the world’s first singing commercial was performed on Christmas Eve in 1926. Over the radio, four male barbershop quartet-esque singers beautifully sang “Have you tried Wheaties? They’re whole with all the bran.” You can listen to it HERE

In the 1980s, people were able to download video games from a radio broadcast. They would record the sounds onto a cassette tape, and then they could play later on their computers.

A text message sent from a cell phone to another phone is a radio wave.

NASA has a radio station, and the only thing they play is alternative rock.

1890s – Guglielmo Marconi develops radio equipment. Starting with telegraphs using Morse Code, radios begin to transmit long distances.

1892 – Nicola Tesla comes up with an early design for a radio long before Marconi gets his hands on the technology!

1901 – First Trans-Atlantic radio transmission. From Cornwall, England to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, the first radio transmission over the ocean was the tapping of the letter “s”.

1917 – 9XM – WHA makes its first radio broadcast in the US. This station in Madison, Wisconsin, started broadcasting from its university campus and moved to regularly scheduled programming in 1919.

1933 – Proving it’s more than a medium to broadcast sporting events and news, radio serves the United States as President Roosevelt holds radio “Fireside Chats” to help lead the Nation through the Great Depression and World War 2.

1938 – October 31, 1938, When famous director Orson Welles broadcasts a radio piece that reads excerpts from H.G Wells’ “War of the Worlds,” unsuspecting listeners think it is real news, and that the planet is being attacked by aliens.

1939 – FM radio makes its first appearance.

1940 – Radios made into backpacks are carried by soldiers during World War II.

1995 – The first online radio station, Radio HK, is born.

2003 – Based on a true story, Radio tells of a developmentally disabled African American student called “Radio” who formed a friendship with a high school football coach.

Radio waves travel approximately 186,000 miles per second, the speed of light, because technically they are light.

AM stands for Amplitude Modulation and FM stands for Frequency Modulation – we learned something new today!

In case you like singing along to “Let it Snow” in July, tune in to , which is in its 12th year of broadcasting.

