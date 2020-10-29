In 1877 The Quaker Oats Man Became The First Registered Trademark For A Cereal

In 1877 The Quaker Oats Man Became The First Registered Trademark For...

National Oatmeal Day is observed annually on October 29. This is a day to enjoy one of America’s favorite breakfast foods.

There are many health benefits to eating oatmeal.

A bowl of oatmeal daily can lower cholesterol. It may reduce the risk of heart disease. It may reduce your risk for cancer. (according to the American Cancer Society, eating a diet high in fiber may help reduce your risk for cancer) Oatmeal is low in fat. Oatmeal is low in calories. Oatmeal is a good source iron and fiber. Shields your skin. At some point in history, someone discovered how great oatmeal is for dry, itchy, irritated skin. The starchiness of oats creates a barrier that allows the skin to hold its moisture, while the rougher fibrous husk of the oat acts as a gentle exfoliant.

Fun Facts

Helps control weight. According to a research study a compound in oatmeal known as β-glucan reduces appetite by increasing the hunger-fighting hormone cholecystokinin.

Oatmeal has a long tradition in the state of Vermont which originated within the Scottish settlement.

Although there were many variations, most oatmeal recipes began with steel cut oats. The oats were soaked overnight in cold water, salt and maple syrup. Early the next morning, the cook would add ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon and, occasionally, ground ginger. The pot was then placed over heat and cooked for approximately 90 minutes. The oatmeal was served steaming hot with cream, milk or butter.

Vermont leads the United States in per capita consumption of cooked oatmeal cereal.

The Quaker Man is one of the oldest advertising mascots in America. He was registered by the Quaker Oats company as the first trademark for a breakfast cereal in 1877.

Oatmeal is still a bargain at less than 15 cents a serving.

An 18-ounce package of Old Fashioned Quaker® Oats contains about 26,000 rolled oats.

Oatmeal cookies are the #1 non-cereal usage for oatmeal, followed by meatloaf and fruit crisp

Seventy-five percent of U.S. households have oatmeal in their cupboard.

The portrait of the Quaker man on the Quaker® Oats package has been updated just three times since its creation in 1877, once in 1946, again in 1957 and, most recently, in 1972.

Oats were one of the earliest cereals cultivated by man. They were known in ancient China as long ago as 7,000 B.C. The ancient Greeks were the first people known to have made a recognizable porridge (cereal) from oats.

Oats are used primarily as food for livestock, with only about 5% of the world crop being consumed by humans.

The most popular oatmeal toppings are: milk, sugar, fruit (raisins,bananas) and butter/margarine. Among the most unusual are: eggnog, peanut butter, cottage cheese and brewer’s yeast.

Oatmeal is heart healthy. More than 37 scientific studies show that eating oatmeal daily as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may help reduce the risk of heart disease.

There are myriad types of oatmeal on the market – from old fashioned to instant. Rolled oats that have not been cut into small pieces are considered old fashioned and take about five minutes to cook. Old fashioned oats produce a chewier consistency. Instant oatmeal typically has sweeteners, other ingredients or flavors added.

