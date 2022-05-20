In 1820 Grocer John Walker, A Teetotaler, Made His Own Whisky – Johnnie Walker

One of the most common forms of whisky that is sought after is Irish Whisky, and perhaps appropriately so.

“Whiskey” is a Gaelic word that means “water of life.”

Whisky is the term used in connection with a broad category of alcoholic beverages. They are made through the distillation of fermented grain mash, which is then aged in wooden casks. Whisky is consumed across the world, though in different forms. For example, Scotts prefer their own Scotch whisky. Americans love their Bourbon.

The world’s largest producer and consumer of whisky is located in India.

There are five basic classifications of whisky – Irish Whisky, Scotch Whisky, Bourbon, Canadian Whisky, and American Whisky.

The official founding date of Scotch is the year 1494. On this date, John Cor bought 500 kg of malt for the production of “aqua vitae.”

Americans acknowledged whiskey and began producing their own just after Prohibition in 1920.

If the bottle is written “whisky” it is precisely manufactured in Scotland, if “whiskey,” then not in Scotland.

A closed bottle of whisky can be kept for more than 100 years and it will still be good to drink.

The dark color of whisky comes from the wooden barrels in which it is aged. The wood expands and contracts with the change in temperature, making the movie in and out of the wood. The compounds from wood give whisky its dark color.

The average person over 15 years old, drank 88 bottles of Whiskey per Year in 1830.

The first blended whisky in the world, was a mixture of malt and grain produced under the name Green Stripe in 1860.

Whiskey is the official state beverage of Alabama.

Jack Daniels learned how to make Whiskey from a Lutheran minister at the age of 6.

Jack Daniels is not Bourbon. This is a common misconception. The deep smell and lasting taste of JD actually represent Tennessee whiskey, not bourbon.

George Washington made Washington the largest American Whiskey producer in the 18th century.

An incredible one billion bottles of scotch are exported from Scotland every year.

The Glenavon Special Liqueur Whisky holds the Guinness World Record for being the World’s Oldest Whisky.

Macallan’s’ “M” Whiskey is the most expensive in the world.

Drinking Whiskey can prevent cancer and also reduces possibilities of heart disease.

The leading whiskey drinkers in the world are the French.

There are over 5000 types of Single Malt Whiskey.

Some 2500 bottles of whisky are exported from Scotland every minute.

Kentucky is home to more barrels of maturing bourbon than people.

Mountain Dew was originally meant to be a whisky chaser.

Early in 2018, the world’s first regulated whisky investment fund was launched. Single Malt Fund allows investors to buy a small part of a bigger collection of rare and limited-edition whiskies.

John Jameson, the founder of Jameson’s Irish whisky was Scottish.

Scotch exports earned £139 every second in 2017.

Sir Nikola Tesla drank whisky every day because he thought that it would make him live for 150 years.

Kikori is a Japanese whisky made from 100 percent rice.

In 1820, a certain Scottish grocer named John Walker began producing his own whisky, which would become one of the most famous and most widely distributed brands of Scotch whisky in the world. John Walker himself was a teetotaler.

Approximately 2% of whisky gradually evaporates through the barrels each year. This is famously known as the angel’s share and is closely knit with customs in some places.

One of the basic ingredients of Tabasco sauce is whisky. Tabasco sauce is actually aged in barrels that previously contained JD. It gives the sauce an extra kick and that lovely sting.

