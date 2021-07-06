If You’re Shopping For A BIG SUV, Steve Says Checkout This Armada

A significantly updated, body-on-frame, 3-ton SUV that prefers premium gas and nets 15mpg. Meet the new 2021 Armada. I really like what Nissan has done with the updated styling and the new badges and Armada lettering look great. And I watch enough Kids Baking Championship to actually understand this beautiful color’s name: Coulis Red Pear.

This big touchscreen with its crisper graphics, wireless phone projection and over-the-air updates immediately adds some much needed modernity. Likewise, the driver display has been updated and this rear view camera mirror is the best I’ve ever seen – so big and crystal clear.

It’s stout, refined, and quiet – all traits you’d expect in a luxury SUV. It doesn’t feel trucky at all – the ride is smooth and the handling is more than competent despite the big weight it’s managing – all without any trick suspensions or drive modes which is both impressive and outdated at the same time.

MSRP as-tested is $71,250 and that doesn’t get you LED interior lighting or a hands-free liftgate; the latter unavailable at any price.

If you can live without some of the newness and unavailable features and aren’t scared off by the gas mileage it’ll save you thousands when compared to a comparable Chevy Tahoe.