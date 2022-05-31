Home Automobiles If You’re Looking For An Inexpensive SUV, Says Steve, Checkout The Toyota...

If You’re Looking For An Inexpensive SUV, Says Steve, Checkout The Toyota Corolla Cross

If you like the value of the Corolla but favor an SUV body-style, the Corolla Cross is calling.  Already offered as a sedan, hatchback and hybrid model with a high-performance variant joining soon, a Corolla crossover SUV just seemed inevitable.

Priced from $23,410 including destination it’s a welcome alternative to the slightly more expensive CH-R which favors style over practicality and can’t be had with all-wheel drive. Though it’s not much to look at this well-appointed XLE grade packs a lot of usefulness and features into its elevated body which clears an impressive 8+”.

For those who are intimidated by the size and fuel economy of a traditional SUV but crave its commanding view and 5-door versatility, the Corolla Cross slots in nicely.  Rated at 30mpg with a nearly 400 mile driving range it’s a value proposition that asks few sacrifices of its owner.  With adequate sizing in the front, middle and rear, a roof rack and the ability to tow 1,500 pounds, the Corolla Cross presents as a do-it-all for the car shopper on a budget.

Its least desirable trait comes from the powertrain – a CVT mated to the modestly powered 2.0-liter engine with its 150 pound-feet of torque which can at times cast a pall on the driving experience but I’m guessing it would hardly bother the typical Corolla Cross owner. The Corolla Cross is more than just another utility vehicle – it’s one that strikes a compelling balance in every aspect of its offering.

By TestDriveNow Car Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.comMay 30, 2022

