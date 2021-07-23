If You’re Into Open Air Driving, Steve Says This 718 Boxster Is The One To Have

If you’re like me, the slog of daily driving is enough to send you to therapy. It’s not fun, you’re surrounded by hostiles and more often than not the car is standing still. But a cabriolet such as this will adjust your attitude in a heartbeat.

Small, nimble, precise and oozing with emotion, the Boxster – with the top down and the 6-speed in your hand – is the perfect antidote to commuting madness. And this isn’t just any Boxster – it’s the new GTS, positioned above the S and below the Spyder.

So what’s the cost for this type of weekend pleasure? Well, it’s not cheap – surprise-surprise – the GTS starts at $26,900 more than a base 718 Boxster at about $91,000. This one – with a shockingly small list of options for a Porsche – checks in at $100,600.

One of those extras is the Aventurine Green paint which mostly looks gray until the sun hits it and one of the options not here which I would certainly get is Entry and Drive because I’m not into keys anymore.