If All The Donuts We Ate Last Year Were Laid Side-By-Side They’d Circle The Earth 19 Times.

If All The Donuts We Ate Last Year Were Laid Side-By-Side They’d...

National Doughnut Day on November 5th is one of two observed by doughnut lovers across the nation. The first Friday in June is the other day doughnuts steal the bakery case spotlight ready to tease their way into the white bakery box home!

National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago’s The Salvation Army. Their goal was to help those in need during the Great Depression and to honor The Salvation Army “Lassies” of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.

Doughnuts vs. Donuts? “Doughnut” is actually proper, but “donut” is acceptable. If you look in older dictionaries, you’ll only find “doughnut.” However, the Merriam-Webster dictionary now lists “donut” as a variant of “doughnut.”

History disputes the origin of the doughnut. One theory suggests Dutch settlers brought doughnuts to North America much like they brought other traditional American desserts. They receive credit for such desserts as apple pie, cream pie, and cobbler.

Was the original doughnut round? If so, American, Hanson Gregory laid claim to inventing the ring-shaped doughnut in 1847. He was on-board a lime-trading ship. Only 16 at the time, Gregory claims he punched a hole in the center of the dough with the ship’s tin pepper box. Later, he taught the technique to his mother.

Traveling further back in time, we look at an English cookbook. According to anthropologist Paul R. Mullins, an 1803 volume included doughnuts in the appendix of American recipes.

However, the earliest recorded usage of the term doughnut is found in a short story in a Boston Times article about “fire-cakes and dough-nuts” published in 1808.

A more commonly cited first written recording of the word is Washington Irving’s reference to doughnuts in 1809 in his History of New York. He described balls of sweetened dough, fried in hog fat. The author called them doughnuts. Today, these nuts of fried dough are called doughnut holes.

Another author, William Cullen Bryant describes doughnuts fried in lard in his book Picturesque America; Or, the Land We Live In which was published in 1872.

Print ads for cake and glazed donuts and doughnuts existed since at least 1896 in the United States.

George W. Peck published Peck’s Bad Boy and his Pa in 1900. It contained the first known printed use of donut. In it, a character is quoted as saying, “Pa said he guessed he hadn’t got much appetite and he would just drink a cup of coffee and eat a donut.”

In 1919, the Square Donut Company of America was founded. Square donuts offer an easier-to-package product.

Canada has the most donut shops in the world per capita,

According to a new survey, the average American eats 31 donuts a year. That’s around two or three donuts a month.

There are more than 25,000 donut shops in this country, and they’re pumping out more than 10 BILLION donuts a year.

if you took all of the donuts that we ate last year and laid them side-by-side, they’d go around the Earth 19 times.

Classic flavors remain strong: More than 50 percent prefer classic donut dough flavors such as chocolate (22%), plain (16%), and old fashioned (13%)

Younger audiences are most likely to branch out: 82 percent of Millennials and Generation Z consumers are interested in trying new and unique donut flavors

Parents prefer tipsy donuts: Those most interested in trying alcohol-inspired donuts were parents(21%)

More adventurous palates are out west: West coast consumers are the most adventurous donut eaters, with 72 percent saying they’d try bold donut flavors

Men are spicier than the ladies:7 percent of men said they would try a spicy donut (habanero or sriracha), while only 5 percent of women would

Per capita, Canada has more doughnut shops than any other country.

Adolph Levitt invented the first doughnut machine in 1920.

The Entenmann brothers, William, Robert, and Charles, and mother, Martha, invented the familiar “see-through” cake box for baked goods in 1959. They believed people were more inclined to buy what they could see.

Today, Entenmann’s doughnut bakery in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, is the largest doughnut bakery in the United States.

Entenmann’s makes about 100,000 donuts every hour, which is roughly 15 million a week!

At the Grand Canyon’s narrowest point — about 4 miles wide — you would need to put 253,440 doughnuts on a string to reach the other side.

More than 55 million donuts would be needed to reach across the U.S. from Long Beach, California, to Long Island, New York.

In the 1934, movie “It Happened One Night,” Clark Gable gave birth to the trend of dunking donuts in milk when he showed a fellow actor the “right way to do it.”

As of 2011, there are 10 people living in America with the last name “doughnut” or “donut.”

Bostonians really love their doughnuts: The city has one doughnut shop for every 2480 people according to AdWeek.

If there’s no nut, where did the “nut” come from? That all depends on your preferred historical background of the donut. However, stories say the first “donuts” didn’t have holes and resembled more of a walnut shape, hence the name “dough” NUTS.

During WWI, Salvation Army volunteers sought to boost soldiers’ morale with food. The “Sallies” started out with pies, but found that baking them on the road was impractical. Donuts could be fried on a camp stove, and were strongly associated with mom and home. After the war, the “Sallies” came home as heroines, popularized as such in movies and tin pan alley ballads such as “My Doughnut Girl.”

In 1920, Russian-born immigrant Adolph Levitt created the first automated doughnut machine. By 1925, the invention earned him $25 million a year and it was a fixture in bakeries across the country. The machine-made doughnut was a hit of the 1934 World’s Fair in Chicago.

Dunkin’ Donuts is the largest donut chain, with 11,000 stores in 33 countries serving more than 5 million customers per day. The first Dunkin’ Donuts was opened in 1950, a revamp of William Rosenberg’s coffee-and-doughnut shop Open Kettle.

