Ideal Weight Loss Workout Plan for Men

In today’s time, we all want to look fit, in good shape and try hard to get rid of the extra fat. But sometimes in the process of trying to lose weight your biggest challenge can be finding a workout plan regimen that fits seamlessly into your life.

Lots of people who are trying to lose weight opt for complicated workout programs that require tons of specialized equipment or instructions. But as experts say losing weight should not be complicated.

Remember it starts in your kitchen

It is vital that you change your diet and switch to a more healthy diet routine, and consume according to your workout routine when it comes to calories. Getting a regular healthy diet can help you sustainably meet your goals. Choosing less calorie-dense meals allows you to eat a bigger portion size while consuming fewer calories. There are several fat burners that you can include in your diet. You can explore and find out the most suitable fat burner for men as per Westword.

Let’s get on with it

Remember that burning calories is crucial in losing weight and strength training is a good start. It is important to research and be well informed, for instance by reading an article to know ways to lose weight. Now, when it comes to losing weight or burning extra fat we have to begin with strength training. Strength training helps lower your body fat percentage and build lean muscles. Strength training workouts can be done anywhere and simple equipment like dumbbells are used to help build muscle strength, mass and endurance.

Step One: Take time to warm up properly as it leads to better results. Also, try and get in 5-10 minutes of light cardio to loosen your joints and elevate your heart rate.

Step Two: Trust your limits for beginners or consult your trainer. As your body gets used to the workout and your strength builds up, you can increase weight load week after week.

Step Three: End your set just before you are completely exhausted. Instead, steadily train actively at least two times per week. Make sure that all major muscle groups including chest, core, hips, arms, shoulders and legs are involved in exercises.

SOME TECHNIQUES FOR STRENGTH TRAINING: DO 10 REPS EACH

Dumbbell Incline Curl for your Biceps

Half-Kneeling Rotational Cable Chop for your Core

Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Bench Press for your Chest

Straight Deadlift for Hamstring

Kettlebell Press for your Shoulders

Pushups and Lunges

CARDIO WORKOUT

Cardiovascular workouts, simply called cardio, increase your heart rate. The possibilities are endless when it comes to a cardiovascular training regimen, but so are the advantages. The faster your heartbeat, the more fat you burn, cardio workout is one of the most effective forms of exercise for weight loss. On average you need to put in 300 minutes per week divided into 60 minutes each day.

Start with low-intensity cardio routines like jogging, bicycling, power walking, swimming, and aerobics. Begin slowly and gradually increase the intensity as you get used to your new routine.

Next move to skipping ropes. This can be interchanged with intense skipping. This will elevate your heart rate, helping you burn a lot of calories to lose weight.

You can then proceed to burpees. In 30 seconds, do 10 reps and then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for 5 minutes.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-Intensity Interval Training is a widely used workout routine these days alongside traditional workout routines which aid weight loss. It’s a sort of workout that consists of short bursts of high-intensity exertion, followed by a few seconds of rest.

A simple demonstration:

5 minutes warm-up.

Then for 1 minute, sprint at a high-intensity speed

Follow it up with a 30 seconds walk, and then sprint again for 1 minute.

Complete 8 to 10 sets according to your limit.

Stick to your workout routine for a few weeks; push your limits slowly for better results. The toughest part of following an exercise routine is beginning and continuing it. But a few tricks here and there can make it easier to stay active. Always try to finish your workout routine with some energy left. Eat healthily and sleep enough to help your body recover and go on to achieve the desired weight loss.