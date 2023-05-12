ICE Deports Thousands of Migrants (Video)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted multiple removal flights on Wednesday, including to Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala and Honduras, as part of dozens of flights conducted each week. Thousands of migrants were removed, expelled or departed voluntarily yesterday.

“Do not listen to the lies of smugglers; individuals who do not have lawful basis to remain will be removed,” said Enforcement and Removal Operations Executive Associate Director Corey A. Price. “ICE continues to enforce U.S. immigration laws, working collaboratively with other DHS agencies and in accordance with Title 8 authorities to facilitate the safe, orderly and humane processing of migrants — including expeditiously processing and removing individuals with no legal basis to remain in the United States.”

The United States has a longstanding policy of removing foreign nationals who lack a lawful basis to stay in the United States. This policy applies to all noncitizens regardless of nationality. On April 24, ICE resumed removal processing for Cuban nationals who have received final orders of removal. This process under Title 8 immigration authorities integrates rigorous safeguards to avoid refoulement of individuals who may face persecution.

ICE Air Operations facilitates the transfer and removal of noncitizens via commercial airlines and chartered flights in support of ICE field offices and other DHS initiatives. In fiscal year 2022, ERO conducted 72,177 removals to more than 150 countries worldwide. ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the U.S., including at the order of immigration judges with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). Noncitizens placed into removal proceedings receive their due process from immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the EOIR. Due to operational security reasons, ICE does not confirm or discuss future or pending transportation operations. Learn more online.