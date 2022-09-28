Ian Slammed Into Florida

Hurricane Ian’s eyewall reached Sanibel and Captiva late Wednesday morning, and the hurricane hit the coast between Fort Myers and Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

Ian is expected to move a bit more quickly and will maintain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida. There’s a hurricane warning now for the Atlantic coast from Sebastian Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia county line.

Thursday will be a windy day around South Florida as Ian moves to our north. Look for lingering storms in the morning, giving way to showers in the afternoon. Flooding is possible in many locations due to heavy rain earlier this week. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Showers will be around, and the east coast metro area will see some afternoon storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature good sun, some clouds at times, and the chance of a few showers in the morning and a storm or two in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see lots of sun and the chance of a shower or storm during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun with a shower or storm in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Hurricane Ian is likely to be one of Florida’s costliest hurricanes ever. At noon on Wednesday, as Ian was about 45 miles southwest of Punta Gorda, wind gusts at Sanibel were measured at 98 miles per hour. At that time, most of Ian’s circulation remained offshore. Maximum sustained winds in Ian were 155 miles per hour, and the hurricane was moving north-northeast at 9 miles per hour. Ian is expected to cross the east central Florida coast in the early morning hours of Friday.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic is now Tropical Depression # 11. At 11 am Wednesday, TD # 11 was about 690 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 11 was moving north at 9 miles per hour. While this system is likely to become a tropical storm, it’s also expected to dissipate in a few days — and remain far from land.