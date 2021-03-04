“I Am” Is The Shortest Complete Sentence In The English Language.

National Grammar Day is observed across the United States each year on March 4th. The observance encourages the use of correct grammar in both verbal and written language.

According to the Global Language Monitor, the estimated number of words in the English language is 1,025,109. There is some controversy over that figure, but it’s safe to say it is over a million.

“I am” is the shortest complete sentence in the English language.

A pangram sentence is one that contains every letter in the language.

Believe it or not, there are some words that appeared in the dictionary because of printing errors. The nonexistent word “dord” appeared in the dictionary for eight years in the mid-20th century. It became known as a “ghost word.” A new word is added to the dictionary every two hours.

The word “girl” was not initially used to refer to a specific gender. It used to mean “child” or “young person” regardless of gender.

English actually originates from what is now called north west Germany and the Netherlands.

The phrase “long time no see” is believed to be a literal translation of a Native American or Chinese phrase as it is not grammatically correct.

“Go!” is the shortest grammatically correct sentence in English.

The most common adjective used in English is ‘good’.

The most commonly used noun is ‘time’.

Month, orange, silver, and purple do not rhyme with any other word.

Over 80% of the information stored on computers worldwide is in English.

Words that are used to fill in time when speaking, such as ‘like’ or ‘basically’, are called crutch words (and should best be avoided!)

90% of English text consists of just 1000 words.

There are 24 different dialects of English in the US.

There are seven ways to spell the sound ‘ee’ in English. This sentence contains all of them: ‘He believed Caesar could see people seizing the seas’.

The first English dictionary was written in 1755.

The oldest English word that is still in use is ‘town’.

An ambigram is a word that looks the same from various orientations. For example, the word “swims” will be the same even when turned upside down.

If you wrote out all the numbers (e.g. one, two, three . . . ), you would not use the letter “b” until the word “billion.”

The longest word in the English language is 45 letters long: “Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.” It is the scientific name for a type of lung disease

Most average adult English speakers know between 20,000–35,000 words.

Shakespeare added 1,700 words to the English language during his lifetime.

The most complex word in the English language is “set.” This small word has over 430 definitions and requires a 60,000-word definition that covers 24 pages in the Oxford English Dictionary.

The longest common word with all the letters in alphabetical order is “almost.”

The longest common word with no vowels is “rhythms.”

The first number spelled out that contains an “a” is one thousand.

China has more English speakers than the United States.

The word “whatever” consistently ranks as the most annoying English word.

The original name for butterfly was flutterby.

About 4,000 words are added to the dictionary each year.

The two most common words in English are I and you.

11% of the entire English language is just the letter E.

The English language is said to be one of the happiest languages in the world – oh, and the word ‘happy’ is used 3 times more often than the word ‘sad’!

The word ‘lol’ was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011.

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Grammarly

Lingoda

Fact Retriever