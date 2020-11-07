Home Weather Hurricane Watch Issued; Tropical Storm Warnings Extended (Video)

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
A hurricane watch is now in effect for South Florida from the Broward/Palm Beach county line to Bonita Beach on the Gulf coast.  This includes the Florida Keys.

The tropical storm warning has been extended northward along the Atlantic coast to Jupiter Inlet and northward along the Gulf coast to Bonita Beach.

Tropical Storm Eta had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour at 4 pm on Saturday, when it was about 195 miles west-southwest of Camaguey, Cuba.  The National Hurricane Center forecast for Eta now shows Eta as a 70-mile-per-hour tropical storm in the Florida Straits. The hurricane watch indicates the increased odds that part of our area could experience hurricane force winds.

