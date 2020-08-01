Hurricane Isaias Moves Nearer to Florida

Hurricane Isaias made landfall on Andros Island in the Bahamas late Saturday morning.At 11 am, Isaias was located near 24.7 North, 77.9 West. This puts it 40 miles from Nassau and 135 miles from Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour. Isaias was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Ocean Reef to just south of Boca Raton. A hurricane watch is also in effect from Hallandale Beach to just south of Boca Raton. A hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Brevard/Volusia county line, and there’s a tropical storm warning from that point northward to Ponte Vedra Beach.

The east coast metro area will see deteriorating conditions on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Coastal areas from extreme northern Miami-Dade to northern Broward will see periods of tropical storm-force winds with stronger gusts. Portions of the metro area further inland will see tropical storm-force gusts. From Boca Raton northward, hurricane conditions are likely.

Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible from North Miami Beach to Jupiter Inlet. All of South Florida is likely to see between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall from Isaias.

People along the east coast of South Florida should stay off the roads and in their homes until the weather improves on Sunday.