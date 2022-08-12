How To Watch NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon Mission Briefings And Megarocket Rollout Next Week

By Tariq Malik

Three NASA Artemis 1 teleconferences and a megarocket rollout webcast will showcase the moon mission from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18.

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission is poised to launch a new era of U.S. lunar exploration this month. You can learn the science behind the flight (and watch its towering rocket head to the launch pad) in a series of webcasts next week.

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed test flight of massive Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and its Orion spacecraft, which NASA will use for crewed flights to the moon later this decade.

The planned launch date for Artemis 1 is Aug. 29, with Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 as backup days. The rocket will roll to its pad on Thursday (Aug. 18), which you’ll be able to watch online for free on this page, as well as via NASA’s website (opens in new tab), NASA TV and the NASA app (opens in new tab).