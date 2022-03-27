How To Shop At The Florida Mall: Everything You Need To Know

If you’re looking for the best place to do your shopping at affordable prices in Orange County, The Florida Mall might be your best bet. The shopping mall contains a variety of regional retailers and entertainment outlets, providing plenty of opportunities for cheap shopping.

What exactly is there to find at The Florida Mall and how to save money when shopping there?

What stores are available at The Florida Mall?

Currently, the mall features a Sears department store as well as JCPenney, which were both original tenants of The Florida Mall, open since 1986 to this day. As The Florida Mall expanded, new tenants also opened their outlets, including Dillard’s, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Crayola Experience.

The shopping mall also features four junior anchors: Old Navy, XXI Forever, H&M, and Zara. In total, there are over 250 stores located in The Florida Mall, making it the largest mall in Central Florida, and one of the largest in the entire state. The Florida Hotel & Conference Center is attached to the mall, with over 500 rooms available for tourists and business guests alike.

In addition to the big stores, there are some small outlets as well, including the only American Girl and Disney Store in Orlando. At the mall itself, there’s a valet parking service available in addition to currency exchange and baggage check.

How to find The Florida Mall?

The Florida Mall is extremely easy to find, located right next to the interchange between the Beachline Expressway (SR 528) and the Orange Blossom Trail. It’s also located very close to the Orlando International Airport, making the mall a great place for last-minute shopping before your trip.

Two amusement parks are located in the vicinity of The Florida Mall – Orlando Watersports Complex and Crayola Experience Orlando. There’s also a bunch of quality restaurants in the area, including one of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the city, so if you get hungry when shopping you won’t have to look far.

A short history of The Florida Mall

The mall was first opened in March of 1986, with the first stores available being Sears and JCPenney, as well as Belk and the Crowne Plaza hotel. The mall quickly expanded, adding additional outlets and vendors in the years to follow.

While a lot of luxury stores first opened at The Florida Mall, most of them are now moved to the nearby Mall at Millenia, which features most of Orlando’s upscale stores. The Crowne Plaza hotel first turned into Sheraton Plaza, and then into The Florida Hotel & Conference Center.

How to save money when shopping at The Florida Mall?

Instead of gathering all the weekly ads from each shop at The Florida Mall, why not simply check all of them at the same time online? This way, you can save both your time and paper, and you can be sure that no discount will escape you.

Online, you can find the latest rendition of The Florida Mall newspaper, with all the best deals from all around the mall located in one easy-to-access place.