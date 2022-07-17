How To Sell a Fire Damaged Home In Florida

Did fire damage your home? If so, you may be wondering what to do next. A house fire is any homeowner’s worst nightmare. Selling a fire-damaged house can be difficult, but with the right help, it’s very possible.

The Quickest and Easiest Way To Sell a Fire Damaged Home In Florida

First, it’s important to contact a 5-star home buying company that specializes in fire damage like Fire Cash Buyers. Not only can they buy your home for cash, but they also work with insurance companies to help maximize your insurance claim.

Second, you’ll need to make major repairs. This may include gutting the entire house and starting from scratch. If you didn’t have insurance and don’t have the funds you should consider a no-obligation cash offer from Fire Cash Buyers.

Tips For Selling Fire-Damaged Houses In Florida

Fire-damaged houses are often difficult to sell because of their extensive damage. However, with the help of a company that specializes in buying fire-damaged homes, you can sell your house quickly and easily.

Contact A Real Estate Agent To Help You Sell Fire Damaged House

This will certainly be the most complicated way. Find a real estate agent who specializes in fire-damaged homes. There aren’t too many of them, but these agents sometimes have a network of potential buyers or any real estate investor interested in buying fire-damaged properties.

They will also be familiar with your area’s zoning and building codes, which is essential when selling a fire-damaged home. The con here is you will need to pay the realtor 6% commission for the sale leaving you with less money.

Get A Cash Offer For Your Fire-Damaged Florida Home

There are only a very few companies that specialize in buying fire-damaged houses. These companies will make you a “pay cash” offer for your fire-damaged home. This is often the quickest and easiest way to sell a fire-damaged house.

Sell Your Fire-Damaged Home As-Is

Another option is to sell your house with fire damage “as-is.” This means that you will not make any repairs to the property before selling it. This can be a good option if you do not have the time or money to make repairs. However, you will likely get a lower price for your fire-damaged home if you simply sell it “as-is.”

Disclose The Fire Damage To Potential Buyers

When selling a fire-damaged home, you must disclose the damage to potential buyers. This is important because it will allow buyers to make an informed decision about whether or not they want to purchase the property. Be sure to keep all the required paperwork, such as a fire report, before you begin showing your damaged home.

Price Your Home Realistically Based On Its Current Condition

When setting a price for your fire-damaged home, be sure to have a fair market value based on its current condition. Keep in mind that buyers will likely be willing to pay less for a fire-damaged property than they would for a similar property that has not been damaged by fire.

The first step is to find the right buyer. There are many companies that buy houses with smoke damage, but not all of them are reputable. Do your research to find a company known for making a fair cash offer and closing quickly.