How To Prepare Your Furnace For The Winter Season

Winter is around the corner and comes with dipping temperatures, snow, and cold. That’s why you should prepare your furnace for the winter. Remember, this is the time you need an optimally functioning furnace. Change old filters with new ones. Find AC filters near me before the winter kicks in. The following are the top ways you can prepare your furnace system for the upcoming winter.

Inspect Your Unit

Inspect your furnace. Ensure that every part is functioning optimally. Watch out for unusual sounds. If there is a part that requires repair, call an HVAC expert. Inspection minimizes surprises. Remember, waiting for too long can lead to costly repairs.

Replace Old Filters With New Ones

Replace all your filters as directed by your manufacturer. Purchase high-quality filters. Don’t allow dust to clog the filters. It can damage your system. Changing the filters regularly increases the quality of the air you breathe. It also minimizes allergies and other respiratory-related conditions.

Inspect The Flame

Inspect the flame. Usually, it should have a steady blue flame. If the flame is flickering, call a technician. If you notice a discolored or weak flame, act fast. It can signal a fuel flow issue. Consider turning the unit off before calling a technician.

Pay Attention To Smelly Gas

A smelling gas signals a big problem. Don’t wait for it to get worse. Call your technician. They will inspect it and identify the problem.

Unusual Sounds

If you notice any odd sound, raise an alarm. A furnace should not produce any odd sound. For instance, clicking and clunking sounds can signal a problem. Thus, don’t assume if you hear an unusual sound. Take it to the technician.

Inspect Your Home

The next step involves inspecting your home and identifying things that can affect the performance of your furnace. Check the thermostat. Adjust its setting. Ensure that your furnace is consistent when it comes to temperature maintenance.

Next, move to vent pipes. Check the registers. Ensure that they aren’t blocked. They shouldn’t be clogged. Consider checking the carbon monoxide detectors. Ensure that the smoke detectors are functioning optimally. Ensure that the detectors are enough. Install them in the right spaces.

Call An HVAC Technician

Call a professional if you notice any unusual issues with your furnace. The professional will check the furnace’s fan switch. He/she will then adjust its pilot light. The next step involves examining the fan belt. The technician will ensure that all bearings are lubricated and the furnace is adequately vacuumed. He/she will also make sure that the burners are clean.

The Bottom-line

During the winter, the temperatures will dip. Snow will manifest. As a homeowner, it’s important to prepare your furnace during this season. For instance, you should inspect your furnace before the winter sets in. Also, replace the air filter. Ensure that your furnace is functioning optimally. If there is an unusual sound, inform your technician. The above are the top ways of preparing your furnace for the upcoming winter period.