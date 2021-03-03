How To Plan a Tropical Wedding

When trying to plan a tropical wedding, there are unique challenges to take into consideration that are not typically present in traditional weddings. There are logistical issues such as weather and accessibility, and while they add further challenges, the payoff is a beautiful and distinctive experience.

You’ll still need to consider current COVID-19 protocols while planning the event, but the open-air design of tropical-themed weddings will help preserve the well-being of guests.

Accessibility of the Beach

Unlike standard wedding venues such as churches and gathering halls, guest accessibility is a bit trickier when it comes to beach locations. Thinking of the difficulty that guests may have accessing a venue is one of the essentials to planning any wedding, but special care and arrangements need to take for a beach wedding to ensure nobody feels excluded.

Ease of Setting Up

Beyond the consideration of guests, you need to plan your location around how easy it will be to set up tables, chairs, food delivery, and other decorations. You may need to reject some locations because you logistically cannot set up your décor in the space.

Appropriate Décor Choices

With the exposure to the elements, your wedding decorations need to be able to handle the difficulties the outdoors can bring. Strong winds can easily blow away typical decorations such as balloons, ribbons, and flowers. Improper décor will, at the very least, cause chaos and bring the wedding to a temporary halt. At worst, it can blow debris into the beach and cause environmental hazards.

Adequate Shade

Choose decorations that are not only beautiful but also offer an appropriate amount of shade. Without shade, your guests will constantly be exposed to the sun for hours, running the risk of discomfort and sunburns.

Proper Attire

This is where you can have the most fun when planning a tropical theme wedding, all while still keeping comfort and function in mind. Obviously, no one wants to wear their best suit or dress and run the risk of it being ruined.

What To Wear

Light-colored clothing with soft material best combats the potential heat of the beach. Flat shoes are also a concern, as heels are not the best option when dealing with sand. Flower necklaces such as Hawaiian leis bring added beauty, a tropical feel, and cultural significance to your wedding.

Be Ready To Adapt

Conditions are always changing, and when you decide to have your wedding ceremony on the beach, you need to be willing to compromise and change plans depending on weather and accessibility.