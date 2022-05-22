How To Maximize Your Earnings As A Nurse

Living in Florida can be expensive, and it’s only natural to hope that your salary is enough to cover your living costs with money left over for fun experiences. While nursing can be a lucrative career option, it may not immediately start that way. You might need to do some of the following things to ensure you can earn what you deserve.

Become a Family Nurse Practitioner

Your earning potential might be reasonable as a registered nurse, but upskilling through online MSN FNP programs to become a family nurse practitioner (FNP) might open many doors of opportunity to increase your earning potential.

While you might think that you don’t have the time to dedicate to training even further than you already have, many of the best FNP courses are primarily online. Generally, the only in-person coursework are clinical practicum and residency. You may discover that it’s easier than you think to fit study around everyday life without much stress.

Choose a Specialty

Being a registered nurse assisting with patient care, monitoring, medicine administration, and much more can make each day rewarding. You can educate and help your patients and their families, communicate with doctors and work in a range of environments like clinics, homes and schools.

However, depending on where you live, you might find that completing certification courses in a specialty might allow you to earn more than you do now. Early on in your career, think about the type of nursing that holds your passion the most, such as cardiac care, critical care, flight, or even forensics.

Work Overtime

There are nursing shortages across the United States, which means that most nurses are frequently given the opportunity to work more shifts than they’re assigned each week. If you’re trying to boost your earnings, working overtime and volunteering to fill any roster gaps might be how you see a much healthier paycheck. However, work-life balance can be essential to prevent burnout, so avoid overextending yourself even if it means you can earn more.

Become a Travel Nurse

If you have the freedom in your personal life to travel the country without worrying about responsibilities at home, becoming a travel nurse might be worth your consideration. This role allows you to work temporary contracts at hospitals and clinics throughout the United States, with travel nursing agencies covering most of your costs. You may also enjoy a range of benefits such as free housing, travel reimbursements, 401K, and health insurance.

Take On Extra Nursing Jobs

Your nursing skills are invaluable in your primary place of business, but you may also discover that there are a range of side jobs that allow you to earn money and put your skills to use elsewhere.

You might decide to sign up to give flu vaccines at a special clinic or provide care for patients in their homes. Tutoring nursing students and providing patient education classes might also be options you consider to make money and boost your professional image.

Nurses can earn so much more than their base salary, and all it often takes is thinking outside the box. Consider your educational opportunities, learn about specialties, and decide whether you’re ready to take on new tasks with the goal of bolstering your bank account.