One of the best uses of celery is drinking fresh celery juice. However, the question of how to make celery juice in a blender still exists. The following will provide you with an easy way to enjoy delicious celery juice.

The green juice usually comes with a bitter celery flavor; however, you can balance it using the combination of green apple and few drops of lemon juice.

In order to make it chill, try adding few ice cubes. You won’t find any other juice comparable to that after trying it for once. Apart from that, the nutritional value is a bonus. The liquid will be loaded with healthy vitamins and nutrients.

Ingredients for making celery juice

The recipe is quite simple and requires limited ingredients. If you can easily bear the bitter and pure celery flavor, there is no need to add additional ingredients. However, I would prefer to add additional elements to reduce the bitterness.

Celery- you will be needed a bunch of celery for one serving

Green apple- it will add a bit of sweetness to the juice and reduces bitterness

Lemon or lime- although it is optional, however, the addition will bring brightness to the juice

Further variations

The basic recipe involves only three ingredients, but you can even go for another combination. Let’s have a glance over the given few ideas

Ginger celery juice- try adding ½ teaspoon peeled ginger

Pineapple celery juice- you can try adding 1 cup chopped fresh pineapple.

Pear celery juice- if you don’t like apples, then you can also try pear.

Carrot celery juice- the last variation comes with adding four carrot stalks, chopped roughly after peeling

How to make celery juice

Finally, it is time to create a fresh and delicious celery juice. You have to blend all the ingredients by using high speed until you get a smooth and pureed texture. You will get a thick smoothie.

After that, the last step is straining. This is such a crucial part of making celery juice. You can strain the liquid by using a nut milk bag. Furthermore, you can also use a cheesecloth for squeezing and straining out the juice. Later on, discard the pulp and store it use any other time.

Adding lemon juice will enhance the brightness and flavor of the liquid.

Uses of celery juice pulp

Usually, we used to throw the pulp. But that’s a common mistake. You can turn the discarded pulp into a beneficial ingredient.

Add to smoothies

You need to save the pulp and add it to smoothies. For getting an icy texture, you can even freeze it.

Celery Juice in a Blender

Prep time- 5 minutes

Yields- 1 ¼ cups

Ingredients

Eight medium-large stalks of celery

One large green apple

½ cup water

One teaspoon lemon or lime juice

Instructions

The first is to chop down the celery roughly. Later, chop the apple and make sure to leave its skin on.

Now place the celery and apple into the blender. Add water to balance the consistency. Blend it until you get the juice

After that, pass the juice through a fine-mesh strainer or nut milk bag. The straining process will provide you smooth consistency of the liquid. Add few lemon juice drops and ice cubes. The delicious celery juice is ready to serve.