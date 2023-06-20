How to Make a Garage Door Airtight in Seven Steps?

Are you having trouble with your garage door seal and unsure how to fix it? Do you find yourself constantly tired of trying to keep rodents or rainwater away? If you’ve noticed rainwater, dirt, or excessive dust accumulating in your garage, chances are your doors are not airtight.

Ensuring that your garage door panel is airtight has several benefits, including energy efficiency and protection. In this article, we will explore seven steps you can follow to ensure an airtight garage door.

Let’s get started!

The Types of Garage Doors

Before we show you how you can make your garage door airtight, you should know the different types of panels available.

There are six popular types of garage doors, including the following:

Sectional Garage Door

Made from panels connected with hinges, these doors open and close using wheels on both sides. They settle firmly under the ceiling when opened, and upon closing, the garage doors lower from the roof.

The good news is that they are low maintenance, making them the most popular option among homeowners.

Roll-up Garage Door

These doors are suitable for homeowners with limited ceiling space and are often found in commercial buildings. They roll around a steel drum when opening up and are more durable but come at a higher cost.

Slide to the Side Garage Door

Sliding garage doors stand firmly near the side walls instead of parallel to the ceiling. They are an excellent option for garages with little headroom and come with a built-in retractable motor acting as the opener.

Side-hinged Garage Door

These resemble large barn doors and open on the outside. There is an option to automate the mechanism.

Tilt-Up Garage Door

Also known as up-and-over the canopy, these doors are one solid piece without any sections. They open upwards and extend to the outside with a pivoting hinge mechanism. If you have limited space, it’s best to choose other types of garage doors.

Tilt-Up (Up-and-Over) Garage Door

Also referred to as up-and-over retractable, this type of garage door suspends from the frame but does not extend outside the house like the tilt-up one.

However, it does require more canopy space inside. Unfortunately, it is much more challenging to operate than other types of garage doors.

Why Is It Important to Seal Your Garage Door?

Before we go over the seven steps to make your garage door airtight, it’s essential to understand the need for sealing it. Sealing your garage door provides several benefits, including the following:

Keeping dust, rain, rodents and other pests away.

Providing excellent garage door insulation, preventing air leakage and improving energy efficiency.

Reducing noise pollution from outside and creating a more comfortable living environment.

Enhancing security and protecting your family from burglary or break-ins.

How to Make a Garage Door Airtight in Seven Steps?

Making your garage door airtight may seem daunting, but by following the steps below, you can ensure a proper seal:

Step One: Assess the Garage Door

The first step to sealing your garage door is to assess it. Examine it for signs of wear and tear, damage, or gaps at the bottom.

Inspect the door panels, weather stripping, rollers, and other components to identify areas that require attention. Assessing the garage door will help you determine the cause of the problem and the necessary steps to achieve an airtight seal.

Step Two: Replace the Weather Stripping

If the existing weather stripping shows signs of wear and tear, it’s best to replace it. Measure the dimensions of your garage door and purchase high-quality weather stripping from a local DIY shop.

Remove the old weather stripping and install the new one, ensuring it fits snugly along the sides and top of the garage door. This will prevent air infiltration and improve insulation.

Step Three: Seal the Gaps and Cracks

Gaps and cracks in the garage door are common causes of air leaks. Identify these, use an appropriate sealant to fill them, and ensure an airtight seal.

Pay special attention to the areas where the door meets the frame, and the bottom section, as sealing these sections properly will prevent air from escaping the garage and eliminate drafts.

Step Four: Insulate Your Garage Door

To maximize energy efficiency in your home, insulating your garage door is crucial. Purchase and install insulation panels or kits suitable for the type of garage doors you have.

Garage door insulation panels are easy to install and help regulate the temperature in your home. This ensures that the house remains cold in summer and warmer in the winter.

Step Five: Upgrade the Hardware and Other Components

Sometimes the problem may not be with the seal but with the hardware or other components of the garage door. You must replace the faulty parts if constant use, wear and tear, or other factors have damaged the equipment.

While replacing components can be challenging, there are many videos on the internet to guide you through the process.

Sometimes, you may need a complete garage door replacement. If you’re not sure if that is the case, it’s best to contact a professional.

Step Six: Add a Bottom Seal or Door Sweep

Consider installing a bottom seal or door sweep to achieve an airtight garage door. This will seal the gaps typically present near the floor, preventing water, pests, and other unwanted elements from entering your garage.

Before installation, research the various bottom seals and door sweeps available to choose the best one for your garage.

Step Seven: Ensure Regular Maintenance

After sealing your garage door and replacing any faulty components, ensure regular maintenance.

Routine inspection and maintenance prolong the life of the garage door and ensure the components are in working order. Lubricate the moving parts and address any issues as they arise.

However, if you lack DIY skills to ensure an airtight garage door or are unsure about the process, it’s best to contact professional garage door services in South Florida. They can handle tasks like fixing a seal or installing a new garage door.