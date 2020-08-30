How To Make A Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri [Video]

It is sweet and fruity with the right amount of booze for you to enjoy under the heat of the sun! I love homemade cocktails like this as well as my White Russian, Moscow Mule, and Mimosa!

Homemade frozen strawberry daiquiri

This Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri recipe is a go-to at my house whenever summer hits and my girlfriends came over for a bonding session by the pool (prior to the pandemic).

We love how the balance of the natural sweetness and sourness of the fruits plays well with the rum. The hint of citrus and additional syrup also gives this a nice overall balance of flavors.

And it is so yummy that it is sometimes easy to forget that it has alcohol in it. But since you can control whatever goes into this homemade cocktail, then, you can add or lessen as much rum as you want!

Overall, it is a lot cheaper to have this made at home than go somewhere else and order. And you are sure to have only the freshest and most delicious ripened fruits for it.

The last time that I served this for a bachelorette’s party of a friend, this was a hit! So, gather the ingredients and take out your blender now. Prepare this recipe now!