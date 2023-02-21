How to Keep Your Roof in Shape Despite the Florida Weather

Florida weather can devastate homes, particularly during the hurricane season. High winds, excessive heat, heavy rain, and much more all impact your roof. Thankfully, there are ways that you can protect your house and keep your roof more robust and more secure. The following steps will help you gauge your roof’s overall strength and ensure that it withstands long-term damage concerns.

Manage Excessive Heat

While this state’s southern climate makes it a beautiful and welcoming place to live, it can be hard on a roof. UV rays and heavy heat can cause real damage that makes your roof fail quickly. However, installing a new metal roof may help resist this damage and strengthen your roof.

Metal roofs can reduce a roof’s radiant heat by reflecting UV rays and even decrease your cooling costs by 10-25%. Metal roofs also last up to 100 years, which makes them an excellent long-term expense. Though pricey, you’ll likely never have to worry about roof repairs again.

Don’t Neglect Gutter Maintenance

Gutters may be the most misunderstood and poorly maintained part of many homes. Many homeowners need to realize that gutters help with water management and can protect both their roofs and foundation. Unfortunately, most people just put their gutters up and forget about them until they’re clogged.

Don’t make this unfortunate mistake with your roof. Instead, get your gutters inspected every year to check for problems with clogs and leaks. Doing so can ensure that you manage them properly and minimize roofing problems. It can also reduce long-term foundation damage by taking water away from your home.

Consider a Replacement Roof

While a replacement roof might seem drastic, consider a few facts. A new roof can yield 85% or more ROI (return on investment) and may even earn back 100% of its overall costs. If your roof is already in rough shape, a replacement may be a great idea.

Typically, it’s best to get a replacement if your roof’s repairs cost close to the replacement price. As importantly, you can install all-new shingles that resist rough and windy weather. Then, when hurricane season strikes the state, that new roof can ensure you’re protected.

Take Care of Branches

Do you have multiple trees in your Florida yard that provide shade and make your home more beautiful? These trees may have dead or dying branches that can fall in severe weather and damage your roof. As a result, you should call a tree service professional to protect yourself.

These experts will come to your home and trim these branches and limbs to keep your house safe. Furthermore, they can also remove any dead or dying trees to prevent grave danger. This protection is critical for protecting homes against this state’s most extreme weather changes.

When was the last time you had your roof inspected? If you’re like most people, it’s probably been a long time. However, an inspection is a critical step that can help catch major and minor problems, including shingle damage. It’s also vital for older homes.

According to our sources, it’s recommended to get a roof inspection by a licensed contractor if your home is over 10 years old. An assessment can let you know what damage a roof has experienced and what repairs you may need. That’s a significant benefit that may strengthen your roof for years.

By taking better care of your Florida roof, you can improve your home’s overall value and ensure that it resists the state’s most extreme heat and winds. If you need help with any of these steps, it is wise to reach out to a roofing professional right away to get help. Then, contact an expert you trust to upgrade your roof, repair any severe damage, and provide any other service you may need.