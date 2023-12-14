How To Keep Your Mobile Devices Safe From Hackers

By Robin Layton

Over 60% of internet traffic comes from people using their mobile devices to stream, shop and browse. And while most of us protect our online lives with internet security precautions installed on our home and work computers, mobile devices like cell phones are often overlooked security risks. In fact, in December 2022, the number of global mobile cyberattacks was approximately 2.2 million.

If you use your phone data for your sole internet connection, you may be placing yourself at a higher risk of a security breach like those listed below, so consider using a variety of the measures also mentioned below.

Top mobile phone security threats

There are several types of security threats that can affect your mobile phone. Like phishing, for example, some of these are similar to attacks on desktop or laptop computers:

Malicious apps and websites: Investigate the web address before you click on an unfamiliar website. A secure website’s URL should begin with “https” rather than “http.” This ensures your information will be encrypted before being sent to a server. Also, click on the “lock” icon to verify that a website is trustworthy, suggests Boston University’s TechWeb. Never download an app from an unknown source; use The App Store or Google Play.

How to stay safe on your mobile phone

There are many ways to ensure your information stays secure while using your mobile phone. You need to be proactive by updating software, installing some security apps and remaining vigilant when clicking shady urls.

Update your mobile software

It’s tempting to keep putting off that pesky alert telling you to update your mobile phone’s software.

However, those updates often include the latest security lapses and patches for your device, so it’s best to install them immediately when they alert you.

Install an antivirus application

Most cell phones, especially those you buy and contract with a provider like T-Mobile or Verizon, already have security features loaded on them. There are also several excellent security apps on the market for both Android and iPhone devices. Some are free and others run less than $20/mo.

Best android antivirus apps

Bitdefender Mobile Security: At $17.49/mo., Bitdefender protects your device from link-based mobile scams, provides a VPN, and can remotely locate and lock your Android phone when lost or stolen.

Best iPhone antivirus apps

TotalAV: This free download removes malware, viruses, adware and spyware threats.

Additional tips for mobile safety

Most mobile phones come with security features like those below. You can also add VPNs separately without using a security app.

Strong passwords and PINs: Never use a pet’s, spouse’s or child’s name and birth years for security codes. Always include odd characters and numbers that have no significance to you.

Don’t stay logged into apps – it makes it easier for hackers poking around your device to retrieve more personal information. Use spam call blocking: If your phone doesn’t offer spam call blocking, download a call-blocking app. The Federal Communications Commission offers a Do Not Call registry and helpful tips on spam blocking:

Mobile device security FAQs

How do I get rid of a virus on an Android device? If you notice your battery dying faster than usual or the phone has significantly slowed down, you may have a virus. Check your phone for the ability to scan for malware or download one on Google Play. McAfee offers several tips on what to do after your scan shows the issue. Steps include locating the bad app and uninstalling it. Then, do a factory reset on the device.

How to check for viruses on an iPhone