How to Keep Leftovers Delicious and Safe

By Jessica Branch

Thanksgiving leftovers can provide a special kind of joy—all the delightful flavors from your feast, accessible at your leisure. And many claim that they taste even better than they did on the actual holiday.

That sentiment is backed by food science: Chemical reactions that don’t stop after food is cooked can help deepen and further develop flavors, helping leftovers sometimes be even more appealing than they were originally, according to the Institute of Food Technology.

But leftover food can also pose hazards. During a busy holiday meal, food may be left out for longer than is actually safe—and in a rush to clean up, it may not always be stored properly. Plus, in the holiday hubbub, people may not think about how long food is really good for. It’s not uncommon for people to make significant errors when storing food, according to a survey published in the journal Foods, such as leaving food out on the counter too long before putting it in the refrigerator, or eating it after it should really have been discarded.

November and December are the peak months for food poisoning caused by the bacteria Clostridium perfringens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Called “the cafeteria germ,” it grows in cooked foods such as turkey and beef kept at room temperature. The CDC says it’s the second most common cause of food poisoning in the U.S.

But it’s possible to keep almost all of your leftovers tasty and safe to eat for at least a few days. And a majority of it can be frozen if you won’t eat everything within that time.

The trick is to do it well. Poor storage can lead to less-than-tasty leftovers, but different kinds of food require different treatments. Here’s what you need to know.

