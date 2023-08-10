How to Invest in Engaging Video Content and Win Gen Z

Generation Z is one of the largest generations today. They make up almost a third of the world’s population. As they transition into adulthood, Gen Z becomes the focus of most marketing strategies. And since they are very different from the generation that’s currently the largest, Millennials, some changes in marketing are imminent. If we are to impress people in Gen Z, we need to adapt – and fast. Business Insider predicts that, by 2026, this generation will represent the largest consumer population in the US, counting 82 million people. If we haven’t done so already, we need to target their habits and shopping behaviors. The reality is Gen Z isn’t an easy group to sell to. They are skeptical, educated, and tech-savvy and don’t like our traditional marketing ways. So, how do you sell to such an audience? This is where video content enters the picture. Engaging, relatable, and valuable video content on the right platforms is one of the top ways to connect with Gen Zers and create a stronger community of fans. In this guide, you’ll learn what to focus on and how to invest in engaging video content that wins the Gen Z audience.

Marketing for Generation Z

Marketing for a generation that’s digitally native is challenging. This is exactly what Gen Z is – the first generation that has grown up with advanced technology and knows no other way of life. It’s the new kid on our block – and one that’s very different from all other generations before it.

Gen Zers are people who grew up in a time of financial instability. They are value-driven, savers not spenders, and very protective of their privacy. They are extremely comfortable with technology and picky when it comes to brands they trust.

That being said, here are a few things that you should always have in mind when marketing for this generation:

Gen Zers will buy only from brands they deem trustworthy

They’ll research products thoroughly before making a purchase (especially a costly one)

before making a purchase (especially a costly one) They use social media to inform their decisions

Gen Zers are not afraid to shop around to find the best deals

to find the best deals They want to be impressed by brands that make a difference and are transparent

that make a difference and are transparent They value security above all else

above all else They want unique content such as interactive videos, memes, etc.

How to invest in video content for Gen Zers

Based on the characteristics of the generation and working trends, we came up with some amazing investments in the realm of video content for you to use.

Let’s get started.

Combine your video content with captions

Video content is trending in the Gen Z world, but many marketers fail to consider one important thing – the opportunity to listen to audio. While this generation might prefer video content, not everyone watching will be able to hear the audio. Some will find themselves in a crowded place. Others will want to get the message in privacy, and let’s not forget the disabled and those who aren’t proficient in the language spoken!

What’s the solution?

The solution is converting video to text. Long gone are the days when we had to transcribe audio content manually. This took hours and was an exhausting task, and it’s not an option for those who create a lot of video content. HappyScribe makes it all simple. By using AI software, it can transform your audio content into written captions in no time, allowing you to target a much wider audience who cannot or would not turn the sound on.

Written text is also a great SEO boost since it tells search engines what your video content is all about.

This should boost your SEO but also get more Gen Zers to watch your video till the end. According to a PLY Media study, 91% of videos with captions are watched until the end compared to only 66% of videos without it!

Provide value-based content

We are talking about a very passionate, strong-minded generation of people who want to change the world. Zoomers care about actions that improve the lives of the world and individuals. This is why they prefer brands that are transparent, ethical and offer value.

Instead of just posting something for the sake of being consistent, focus on creating high-quality content. Aim for valuable action that your company can take to make the world a better place or expert insight on matters that are important to the Gen Z audience, and emphasize them in your videos.

Value-based content can be anything from sharing an important mission to creating a training video that helps the audience make a valuable change. Long gone are the days when consistency was key. Today, it’s more useful to learn how to create a training video and use your expertise to encourage the audience. This is what Zoomers look for – value.

Thankfully, creating videos is also made simpler thanks to technology – and much, much faster.

Two trending ways to create value-based content are by asking users and influencers. Gen Z users value the opinions of people they trust and their peers, so UGC and influencer content is a great way to provide some value.

Create interactive, engaging content

Passive consumption of content is not a trend in this generation. Zoomers favor interactive videos so if you want to engage with them, you need your content to have an interactive element.

What do we have in mind here?

There are many video content ideas you can play with such as:

Quizzes and polls

Filters

DIY content (such as TikTok videos that include a specific action or format)

Choose your own adventure videos that encourage them to create new experiences

Clickable components – such as links for shopping

Simply put, you need attention-grabbing content. This is very important since Gen Zers have a shorter attention span than most millennials – 8 seconds only compared to 12 seconds for millennials. Here are some tips to help you create attention-grabbing content:

Start the video with a hook – in the first few seconds

Be authentic

Use interesting visuals

Experiment with creative ideas

Take, for instance, Nike’s Ask Our Store Athletes program. It is engaging, grabs the attention, and offers something unique on the market.

Post it where your audience is

It’s not just about targeting the right people with your content – it’s also about getting that content to them. Facebook remains the most used social platform in the world, but that’s not the case for Gen Zers. This generation prefers TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and YouTube.

The numbers only keep growing for these social channels. Today, 89% of Gen Zers use YouTube weekly. Sixty-eight percent use Snapchat every week. These makes them the perfect platforms for your video content.

To help you understand how to post engaging video content across social platforms, we broke down the 4 most used channels.

TikTok

TikTok is a platform that’s mostly used by Gen Zers. It’s where you go for engaging short-form video format, which fits right into the behavior and preferences of this group.

When we talk about TikTok, we talk about short, creative content that follows memes and trends. It’s one that requires creativity and takes little time for the viewers. If we stop to consider how Gen Z people prefer to consume information, it’s no wonder that this is their preferred platform.

YouTube

YouTube is an old platform, but it has reached its popularity peak – mostly thanks to this generation. Videos on the platform are usually shorter than traditional video content. This led to a new style of video that we call ‘vlogs’.

Basically, YouTube videos that connect with the audience, and share value, and important information, are trending with this generation. They give Gen Zers an opportunity to learn something new and improve their skills.

On average, a Gen Z adult will spend 5.25 hours per week on this platform, which puts YouTube right after TikTok with 9.5 hours weekly!

Source

Snapchat

Snapchat and the ‘Snap Originals’ are truly trending with Zoomers. It’s a rather unique way to consume videos, especially since their length is approximately 5 minutes.

Nearly half of Snapchat users are Gen Z, making this the ideal video platform for you to reach this audience. Some use it for communication, but most use it to find valuable content. And since the content vanishes after some time, Snapchat adds a sense of urgency and inspires them to check the platform more often than others.

Instagram

Video content is becoming the biggest Instagram trend, and the average Zoomer will spend around 3.5 hours weekly on this platform! They use it for entertainment but also for information, and they often scour Instagram to learn more about products, brands, and services.

Have you been creating video content for Gen Z?

What about your video content? Have you been creating valuable, creative, and engaging content? Are you using the right platforms to reach this audience? This is slowly but surely becoming the biggest target audience in the world of marketing, so if you haven’t been making the right investments, the time to start is now. Good luck!

This article How to Invest in Engaging Video Content and Win Gen Z originally appeared on Rick Orford – Helping You Invest In Yourself.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.